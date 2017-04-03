Before you watch the 2017 Masters, here is what you've missed in golf this season

You may know McIlroy as the guy who was screaming at Patrick Reed at the Ryder Cup. Following a rough summer, Rory bounced back in the fall to win the FedEx Cup, with many forecasting 2017 as the Year of McIlroy. Alas,the four-time major winner for six weeks, putting a pause to this march of dominance. McIlroy has shown signs of life in return, and the 27-year-old has flirted with the green jacket in the past, but has lacked the consistency and fortitude to close the deal. Nevertheless, his ability to go low has almost no parallel, and if he can put a bandaid on his bad stretches, he's not one you'd bet against this week.