Imagine all the benefits of a private course but at a crazy good price. Osprey Point&#8212;Audubon International Certified and a Golf Digest 50 Best Public Course in Florida&#8212;is part of the Palm Beach County golf portfolio and its No. 1 asset. The course edges up to the Everglades, so nature, not houses, lines the rolling fairways. Osprey Point has three nines; a popular combination is the Hawk/Raven. pbcospreypointgolf.com
Destination Guide: Palm Beach

Where To Play Golf In Palm Beach

You'd think an area known for its Bentleys and billionaires would be too pricy for a golf getaway, but nothing could be farther from the truth. Yes, there are many exclusive private clubs in Palm Beach, but there are far more courses in the affordable category, including some outstanding municipals—one even designed by Jack Nicklaus.  And then there are the resorts, which offer a good mix of classic and contemporary designs by the likes of Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. No matter where you choose to play, you'll get the built-in pleasures of Florida golf — water, sand, birds, gators, ocean breezes, palms — plus ideal year-round weather and easy access to off-course diversions, from beaches to baseball.

By