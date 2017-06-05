Destination Guide: Palm Beach Where To Play Golf In Palm Beach You'd think an area known for its Bentleys and billionaires would be too pricy for a golf getaway, but nothing could be farther from the truth. Yes, there are many exclusive private clubs in Palm Beach, but there are far more courses in the affordable category, including some outstanding municipals—one even designed by Jack Nicklaus. And then there are the resorts, which offer a good mix of classic and contemporary designs by the likes of Tom Fazio and Pete Dye. No matter where you choose to play, you'll get the built-in pleasures of Florida golf — water, sand, birds, gators, ocean breezes, palms — plus ideal year-round weather and easy access to off-course diversions, from beaches to baseball.

