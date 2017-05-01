Destination Guide: Las Vegas Where To Play Golf In Las Vegas Sin City has upped the charm quotient considerably in the past few years, managing to retain its kitschy appeal as it develops more stylish, upmarket neighborhoods and hotels off the Strip. The traditional things, like the 24/7 casinos, celebrity-chef restaurants and top-notch golf courses, however, remain unchanged. Golfers have year-round access to a variety of award-winning courses and abundant sunshine. And while the summer months are definitely the hottest, they offer some of the best golf deals, sometimes as much as 50 to 70 percent lower than peak-season fees. And no matter what your taste is in golf courses – desert, links, mountain, parkland – there's a course for you.

Start Slideshow