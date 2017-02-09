What's In My Bag: Wesley Bryan\nWesley Bryan won three times on the Web.com Tour in 2016, topping the money list and securing his PGA Tour card for 2017. From driver to putter find out what Wesley carries in his bag.\nWESLEY BRYAN\nAGE: 26\nBORN: Columbia, S.C.\nSTORY: Won three times on the Web.com Tour in 2016, topping the money list and securing his PGA Tour card for 2017.\nGAINING CONFIDENCE: I was contending and started to think: OK, so my game is good enough to win. Three events later, I won. That self-confidence got me those three wins, and I'm looking for the same kind of self-belief now that I'm on the PGA Tour.\nWHAT IT ALL MEANS: After Elizabeth and I got married in 2012, we were living in a studio apartment, and I caddied in my spare time. That's why my success means so much to our family.\nWith Stephen Hennessey\nSPECS: Callaway Great Big Bertha, 9.5° (Mitsubishi Diamana S+2 70X shaft), 45 inches\nTrusting my driver in pressure situations last season was a big key to my success. I'm testing Callaway's new Great Big Bertha Epic, so don't be surprised to see me start gaming that soon.\nSPECS: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 816, 14° (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X, 43 inches)\nI put this club in play in the fall. I've used the same shaft in my 3-woods for the past three years, and I have the same one in my hybrid.\nSPECS: Callaway Apex, 18° (Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 8X). All grips are Iomic Sticky 2.3\nThis is my fail-safe choice off the tee. If there's a must-hit fairway, I pull this club. It's versatile, too, which is why it's been in my bag for a while.\nSPECS: Callaway Forged prototype 50°, 54°, 58° (True Temper DG S400 shafts)\nIn college, I ran the numbers and dumped my 3-iron for an extra wedge. I still have the same setup.\nSPECS: Callaway Apex Pro 16, 4-iron through pitching wedge (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X-100 shafts)\nTo my eye, these are a nice blend of blade and cavity-back.\nSPECS: Odyssey Metal-X Milled #2, 34 inches, 350 grams, 3.25° loft, Lamkin Deep-Etched paddle grip\nThere's no doubt that this is my favorite club. I put it in play before the start of Web.com Tour Q school in 2015, then rode it all the way to the PGA Tour.\nRED-DOT STATE\nI've marked my Callaway Chrome Soft for the past two years with a red dot, an ode to South Carolina and its colors.\nPLAYING CARD\nWhen you go from having no status in 2015 to winning Web.com Tour Player of the Year in 2016, a PGA Tour credential means a lot.\nMARKING TIME\nI've been blessed to play Augusta National a bunch. Dreaming of playing it when it counts.\nEARLY YEARS\nI grew up hitting balls in my back yard and at my dad's practice facility. I've come a long way!\nNO TRICKS HERE\nBefore last year, you probably knew me for my trick-shot videos with my brother, George (right). This ad shoot we did with Rory McIlroy was pretty cool. Now I'll be teeing it up next to him!\nTROPHY HUNTING\nYou don't win trophies by yourself. You've got to have someone who's always in your corner. Elizabeth's support is vital to my success.