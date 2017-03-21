AGE: 24 LIVES: Tampa, Fla. STORY: Named 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Won rookie debut at 2015 Frys.com Open. A FAVORITE TRADITION: When I locked up my Masters invite at The Barclays, it was such a relief. It&#39;s a dream come true to say I&#39;m headed to Augusta for a second straight year. I honestly think it&#39;s a course that suits my game. I finished T-17 last year, and I&#39;m really excited for 2017. YOUNG MONEY: Seeing the success of guys like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who I&#39;ve been competing against for years, certainly motivates all of us young guys. &#8211; With Stephen Hennessey

What's In My Bag: Rookie of the Year Emiliano Grillo

