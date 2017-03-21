What's In My Bag: Rookie of the Year Emiliano Grillo\nEmiliano Grillo was named 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and won his rookie debut at 2015 Frys.com Open. From driver to putter see what Emiliano carries in his bag.\nAGE: 24\nLIVES: Tampa, Fla.\nSTORY: Named 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Won rookie debut at 2015 Frys.com Open.\nA FAVORITE TRADITION: When I locked up my Masters invite at The Barclays, it was such a relief. It's a dream come true to say I'm headed to Augusta for a second straight year. I honestly think it's a course that suits my game. I finished T-17 last year, and I'm really excited for 2017.\nYOUNG MONEY: Seeing the success of guys like Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, who I've been competing against for years, certainly motivates all of us young guys.\n– With Stephen Hennessey\n\nDRIVER\nSPECS: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 9˚, 45¼ inches, Aldila RIP Alpha 60X shaft, D-0 swingweight\nTesting a new club isn't about distance as much as it is seeing my expected ball flight. I started testing this driver at the beginning of the year, and I put it in play at\nthe CareerBuilder Challenge.\nFAIRWAY WOOD\nSPECS: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5˚, Aldila 2KXV Blue 70X shaft, 42⅞ inches, D-0 swingweight\nMy go-to shot shape off the tee is a fade. But I've been hitting a slight draw with my new woods. It was an adjustment at first, but I'm trusting it now.\nHYBRID\nSPECS: Callaway Apex, 20˚, Golf Pride grip\nI've had this hybrid since last year—it's easy to flight. Depending on the week, I switch this out for an Epic Sub Zero 5-wood.\nIRONS\nSPECS: Callaway Apex MB, 4-iron through pitching wedge, True Temper PJX 6.5 shafts, Golf Pride Tour Velvet 58 round (logo on underside)\nWe bent my 4-iron a bit stronger last summer to help fill my distance gaps. I also added a 3-iron in February and took out my 50-degree.\nWEDGES\nSPECS: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 (50˚, 54˚, 60˚), True Temper\nDynamic Gold S400 shaft\nAlways be open to changes that will help your game. I’ve had a bunch of wedge setups over the years. Find the setup that gives you versatility in the short game and lets you cover any distance.\nPUTTER\nSPECS: Odyssey Versa Jailbird Mini, 3˚ loft, cut to 34.5 inches\nThis is the first time in 15 years that I've used a mallet. I'm finding it much easier to line up than a blade putter. Rather than adjusting my hands for a consistent setup, this has made my stroke more automatic.\nLINE DRILL\nI switched to the Callaway Chrome Soft++ at the Players last year. It's the ideal combo of strong feel with good performance in the wind.\nNO SPECIAL SPOTTER\nI usually carry an Argentine coin in my bag, but I'll use whatever my caddie, Jose Campra, gives me. I'm the opposite of superstitious.\nON THE BIGGEST STAGE\nIt meant so much to represent Argentina at the Olympics last year. For us young guys like Rickie Fowler and me, it was surreal to be in Rio.\nLIFE'S A BEACH\nI like to say I'm on a weekly vacation. My wife, Macarena, and I have been married for a year and a half. We still need to take a honeymoon.\nREEL 'EM IN\nWe bought a new place outside Tampa. It's right on the water, so it's perfect for fishing. If I'm not on the golf course, you can find me there or just relaxing.