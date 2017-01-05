AGE: 23 | LIVES: Clovis, Calif.; Dallas STORY: 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion. Earned 2016-&#39;17 PGA Tour card with Web.com Tour win in September.
Equipment

What's In My Bag: Bryson DeChambeau

The 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion earned his 2016-’17 PGA Tour card with a Web.com Tour win in September. From driver to putter find out what Bryson DeChambeau carries in his bag.