What's In My Bag: Bryson DeChambeau\nThe 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion earned his 2016-’17 PGA Tour card with a Web.com Tour win in September. From driver to putter find out what Bryson DeChambeau carries in his bag.\nAGE: 23 | LIVES: Clovis, Calif.; Dallas\nSTORY: 2015 U.S. Amateur and NCAA champion. Earned 2016-'17 PGA Tour card with Web.com Tour win in September.\nAt 17, I discovered single-length clubs. My coach, Mike Schy, and I grinded down a bunch of shaft flexes and clubs to build my first set. Then David Edel built my set for my amateur career. With Cobra's support, I'm proud of our new one-length irons.\nSPECS: Cobra King LTD Pro, 7.8° (Project X Hzrdus Black 85 shaft, tipped 1 inch, X-flex, 44.5 inches). This is the lowest-lofted driver I've ever played. It has helped reduce my spin rate while maintaining an ideal launch angle.\nSPECS: Cobra King LTD 3/4, 12° (Project X Hzrdus Black 85 shaft, X-flex, 44 inches). I always had a difficult time finding a consistent 3-wood. The versatility with this club has really benefited my game.\nSPECS: Utility iron: Cobra King 3, 39.5 inches. 4- through pitching wedge: Cobra King Forged One Length (all 37.5 inches, Project X LZ 6.0 shafts, JumboMax XL grips). Cobra brought these one-length clubs to market in the fall. I spent two weeks with the R&D team to offer my insight on these irons I'm using.\nSPECS: Edel The Brick, 34.5 inches, 2° loft 335 grams. I've used this prototype since 2014. I've said I might change to sidesaddle, but I love the look of this.\nSPECS: Cobra King Versatile Grind (50°, 55° and 60°, KBS Hi-Rev X shafts, 37.5 inches). Each wedge has a special stamp on it to make it fun (Fitty-five and Fitty). The 60-degree (right) has a unique look, too. The swingweights and lengths are the same as my irons.\nGiven my love of physics, the Cobra tour reps stamped a sequence of symbols that spell out: "Do work" on my 60-degree.\nIf you see me practicing without my signature Hogan-esque cap, it's because I wear it only for tournament rounds. But I always carry this headcover.\nMy yardage book marks my achievements and has my initials. It also holds my vector-putting scale, which helps me putt according to the grade of topography.\nI mark my Bridgestone B330-S with a cross and Bible verse for motivation. It also helps my aim.\nI've gotten into stippling drawing, which is done with many dots making figures. This is hanging in my room at home.\nI've always had an easy time memorizing things. At 6, I knew mental math. One of my talents is reciting "Caddyshack" lines. Kind of like any golfer.