What's In My Bag: Austin Ernst\nAustin Ernst was 2011 NCAA individual champion as a freshman, had one LPGA win (2014) and is currently top 10 in U.S. Solheim Cup standings. From driver to putter find out what she carries in her golf bag.\nAGE: 25\nLIVES: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.\nSTORY: 2011 NCAA individual champion as a freshman; one LPGA win (2014); currently top 10 in U.S. Solheim Cup standings.\nTEAM PLAYER\nI really want to make the Solheim Cup. If I keep playing solid, I'll be in contention.\nTHE RIGHT ADVICE\nMy dad, Mark, is a club pro, and has taught me since I was 6 years old. When I got on tour, I picked Stacy Lewis' brain and she answered any question I had. On the course, my brother, Drew, is my caddie. He knows what not to say.\nDRIVER\nSPECS: PXG 0811LX (10.5˚, 45.75 inches, Graphite Design Tour AD TP 5, S-flex).\nThis lighter-headweight model works better with the longer shaft, and I'm able to have more control. A lot of drivers I tested this year were spinning way too much for me. But this one had the right trajectory and low spin.\nFAIRWAY WOODS\nSPECS: 3-wood (15˚): PXG 0341X; 5-wood (18˚): PXG 0341. Shafts are Graphite Design Tour AD TP 6, S-flex.\nFor me, the biggest test is playing it. The numbers might say one thing, but you have to get on the course to know for sure.\nHYBRIDS\nSPECS: PXG 0317X (22˚, Graphite Design DI 75, S-flex).\nI know there are plenty of players who carry a 4-iron, but I'm not one of them, and there aren't many on the LPGA Tour. The forgiveness and height make all the difference\nIRONS\nSPECS: PXG 0311T (5-iron through PW, Nippon N.S. PRO 950GH, R-flex). All grips are Golf Pride Tour Velvet.\nWEDGES\nSPECS: PXG 0311 Sierra 50˚, Titleist Vokey Design SM5 54˚ (bent a degree weak) and 60˚(Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH R-flex shafts)\nI've played Titleist wedges for a long time. I just prefer the topline on the SM5. You want that comfort standing over a chip shot. I switched to PXG irons in June 2016. I like how these are so forgiving, and they still have that compact, blade look. When I miss it a little bit, the difference feels like maybe four yards, not eight.\nPUTTER\nSPECS: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Futura 5S (33 inches, 3˚of loft)\nWhen I won I was using the Newport 2, which is a traditional-looking blade, but I've liked shifting to a mallet. It's so easy to line up, and my stroke is more consistent and stable.\nTHERE'S NO REASON THIS DOT IS BLUE\nI mark my Titleist Pro V1 in a pretty boring way, just a dot over the number. As for why it's blue, no special reason. I just use the color of whatever Sharpie I happen to pull out of the bag.\nPRECIOUS METALS\nThis coin came from three inspiring Marines I played with in the Kia Classic Pro-Am. The other is for where I was born and raised, South Carolina.\nBOAT PEOPLE\nI splurged last year and bought this boat. I love hanging out on the lake with my friends, cruising on the water, tubing, that kind of thing. It's a great way to relax.