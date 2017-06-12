AGE: 25 LIVES: Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. STORY: 2011 NCAA individual champion as a freshman; one LPGA win (2014); currently top 10 in U.S. Solheim Cup standings. TEAM PLAYER I really want to make the Solheim Cup. If I keep playing solid, I&#39;ll be in contention.

What's In My Bag: Austin Ernst

