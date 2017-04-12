What's In My Bag: Aaron Baddeley\nFour-time PGA Tour winner Aaron Baddeley won the Barbasol Championship in a playoff last year. From driver to putter see what he carries in his bag.\nAGE: 36\nLIVES: Scottsdale\nSTORY: The four-time PGA Tour winner won the Barbasol Championship in a playoff last year.\nA WIN FOR THE KIDS: It's so much more special to win now that my children are old enough to understand it. My father-in-law DVRed the win, and my son Jeremiah will always ask us to re-watch it. So cool.\nDIFFERENT LIFESTYLES: As a junior golfer, I learned how to save money. I'd save things as small as tees, even half tees, like the one you see on slide #11. I went an entire tournament without breaking a tee once. At the time, that was a big win. —With Stephen Hennessey\n\nDRIVER\nSPECS: Ping G LS Tec, 11.25˚, Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 80 TX shaft, 44¼ inches, D-4 swingweight\nI have three clubheads with varying amounts of heel weight (four grams, two grams and zero grams). Whichever one feels the best that week will stay in the bag.\nFAIRWAY WOODS\nSPECS: Ping G (15˚, 43 inches, D-4 swingweight, three grams added to the toe); Ping G (18˚, 42 inches, D-3+). Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 90 TX shafts (3-wood: tipped an inch, 5-wood: tipped 1½ inches)\nI have two 3-woods (Ping G, Ping G Stretch) that I'll switch depending on the course. I'll swap in a 2-iron for a firm-and-fast course.\nIRONS\nSPECS: Ping iBlade, 4-iron through pitching wedge, True Temper Dynamic Gold X-100 shafts, D-2+, Lamkin Crossline 3GEN 58 round grips\nEven for us tour pros, we like a little forgiveness on slight mis-hits. These iBlades are quite consistent even when you just miss it.\nWEDGES\nSPECS: Ping Glide 2.0 (50.5˚, 55˚), Titleist Vokey SM6 (60˚), True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts\nTwo years ago I realized I needed a 120-yard club after my caddie at the time (Anthony Knight) recommended it. So I added a gap wedge and took out my 3-iron. It's been a great move.\nPUTTER\nSPECS: Ping Sigma G Anser, 3˚ loft, 20˚ lie angle, 35⅛ inches\nLiving close to Ping's headquarters in Phoenix has its perks. Before heading to Australia this winter, I made a 6 a.m.stop before my flight so the reps there could check my specs.\nFAMILY LETTERS\nOn my bag are the initials of our four children: Jolee, Jewell, Jeremiah and Josiah. We're having a fifth next year! It's a great reminder of how fortunate we are.\nAUSTRALIAN PRIDE\nI've had a koala bear headcover for the longest time. I also keep a Geelong Cats (Aussie Rules football team) coin in my bag, a nice ode to home.\nALWAYS CHECK YOUR MARKS\nAs an amateur in 1998, I was playing in my first event in the U.S., and my playing competitor had the same mark as me (three dots). So I've used two dots ever since.\nPOCKET PLAY\nIn my right-hand pocket are always these same items: black tees (white tees tend to mark the club), a plain white Desert Forest ball marker and a divot tool from Whisper Rock.\nONE LUCKY GUY\nYou should see Richelle and me traveling each week on tour. Four kids under the age of 8 with everyone's luggage. My wife is my rock, and I couldn't do this without her.