What's In My Bag: Aaron Baddeley

AGE: 36 LIVES: Scottsdale STORY: The four-time PGA Tour winner won the Barbasol Championship in a playoff last year. A WIN FOR THE KIDS: It&#39;s so much more special to win now that my children are old enough to understand it. My father-in-law DVRed the win, and my son Jeremiah will always ask us to re-watch it. So cool. DIFFERENT LIFESTYLES: As a junior golfer, I learned how to save money. I&#39;d save things as small as tees, even half tees, like the one you see on slide #11. I went an entire tournament without breaking a tee once. At the time, that was a big win. &#8212;With Stephen Hennessey

