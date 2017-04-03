Willett&#39;s golf game since winning the 2016 Masters took a bit of a hit (his best finish on the PGA Tour since then is T-37), but nevertheless a huge spotlight will be on him this week as he defends his title. The 29-year-old Englishman will wear Descente, a Japanese-based clothing company that specializes in premium athletic wear.
Style

What Your Favorite Pros Will Wear At The Masters

Take a look at the outfits top players have scripted for Augusta

By