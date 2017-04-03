What Your Favorite Pros Will Wear At The Masters\nTake a look at the outfits top players have scripted for Augusta\nWillett's golf game since winning the 2016 Masters took a bit of a hit (his best finish on the PGA Tour since then is T-37), but nevertheless a huge spotlight will be on him this week as he defends his title. The 29-year-old Englishman will wear Descente, a Japanese-based clothing company that specializes in premium athletic wear.\nThe World No. 1 is looking for his fourth win in four starts, and he'll do so in two kinds of Adidas Golf polos: on Thursday and Saturday, he'll wear the Climachill Heather Block Competition polo ($75); and on Friday and Sunday, he'll wear the Climachill Tonal Stripe Polo ($75). He's going to pair these polos with the Ultimate 365 3-Stripes trousers ($80) and the TOUR360 Boost shoes ($200). While we're excited that Johnson will branch out of his comfort zone and embrace some bold color blocking on Thursday and Saturday, we're pleased to see that on Sunday, the most iconic of the four days, he'll sport his quintessential monochromatic look. And as always, we expect that DJ's clothes will fit perfectly.\nWe've become used to Spieth's color palate—whites, grays and navy dominate his week-to-week looks. At Augusta, he'll add some flavor with a variety of stripes. Engineered stripes on Thursday, subtle stripes on Friday, and tonal stripes on Saturday will go a long way toward differentiating his Masters look from a typical week. On Sunday, Spieth will rely on Under Armour's "threadborne" technology—it's a fabric that's designed to dry fast and stretch without absorbing sweat. Spieth also worked closely with the Under Armour team to design the Spieth One shoe ($200), which he'll be sporting each of the four days this week.\nThere's arguably nobody hungrier to win his first green jacket than Rory McIlroy, and he'll make a valiant effort while wearing Nike's AeroReact polo ($90) for the duration of his quest. The polo's fabric is designed to open as Rory sweats (to increase breathability) and close as he cools down. We're pleased to see that Rory is moving away from loud color-blocking and opting instead for sleeker outfit designs.\nStenson has quickly become one of the best-dressed guys on Tour, mostly because he's mastered the art of fit. From Thursday through Saturday, he'll sport Hugo Boss' Paule Pro 2 and Paule Pro 3 polos ($175), while on Sunday he'll wear the Paddy Pro 2 polo, whose contrasting stripes on the collar and the button placket add distinctive accents. He'll wear Hugo Boss' leather Tymos belt ($115) and slim-fit Hakan 9 trousers throughout the tournament. Since we can't remember ever seeing Henrik wear a white belt, we hope he swaps out the white Tymos belt on Sunday for a navy option, which will make his final-day style look classy and sleek.\nRickie's "flagstick camo" outfit on Thursday will turn heads. The camouflage design in Puma Golf's "flagstick camo" collection is inspired by the shapes of Augusta's greens, and the company is selling a limited number of pieces from this collection, including everything from a camo hat to camo shorts to camo shoes. You'll see Rickie wear the Flagstick Camo GoTime cap ($28), which has a white front panel and two camo back panels; the polo ($75), which has camo detailing on the collar and front pocket; the pants ($90), which have pockets that are highlighted with camo trims; and his own custom camo hi-tops. On Sunday, Rickie will wear a gray Tailored Colorblock polo ($75) with his now-iconic IGNITE hi-tops ($200).\nThe World No. 3 is still hunting for his first green jacket, and he'll do so while wearing warm, earthy tones from Thursday through Saturday, and a stealth black-on-black look on Sunday. Throughout the course of the week, Day will wear two types of Nike Golf polos: the AeroReact ($70), which is designed to respond to your body temperature as you warm up and cool down; and the Zonal Cooling MM Fly Blade ($90), which has a mesh fabric that wicks away sweat. Day will wear the Lunar Control Vapor shoes ($175) Thursday through Sunday.\nBold colors, printed polos, and perfectly-tailored chinos. That's what Justin Thomas is beginning to offer on a regular basis, and his Polo Golf looks this week will not disappoint. We're especially excited about the floral pima jersey polo ($98.50) he's going to sport on Friday, and we're looking forward to seeing how Thomas pairs his various (and unique) FootJoy ICONs with these classic-with-a-twist Polo ensembles.\nIn the past, Watson has typically picked one design and stuck with throughout the course of the Masters. This year, however, he'll change up his look from day to day, surprising us with patterns and stripes and solids.\nWatson will smartly pair his Oakley Golf apparel with G/Fore accessories. A variety of Collection gloves ($35-40) and two types of shoes—the Tuxedo Gallivanter ($195) and the Crusader ($250)—will add some fun and color to his otherwise dark-colored outfits.\nTo celebrate the Masters' primary color, Haas will showcase two of Peter Millar's new green shades. On Friday, he'll wear the Salisbury quarter zip in a "mojito" hue, and on Saturday, he'll wear the Perth quarter zip ($98) in Peter Millar's "snow pea" color. Haas will pair these tops with the Eb66 six-pocket pant ($145), rounding out his clean, classic style.\nGarcia is making his 19th Masters appearance (!), and his Climachill polos ($75) will help him stay cool through hot, muggy days. While he's opting for a solid polo on Thursday, he'll sport gradient strips on Friday through Sunday, neatly tying together his day-to-day looks. He'll pair his polos with the Ultimate 365 trousers ($80) and Powerband BOA Boost shoes ($180).\nPing is putting a lot of effort behind its apparel collection and it shows with Oosthuizen's Masters scripting. The 34-year-old will wear everything from engineered stripes to color blocking, and on Sunday he'll wear the Brett polo, which has tonal contrast on its front-shoulder and back panels.\nSnedeker's second-layer performance pieces will stand out this week at Augusta. On Thursday, he'll wear the Weaverville quarter zip, which has different shades of blue with gray stripes, and on Sunday he'll sport the Marion quarter zip, a multi stripe-pattern of spring colors. Both of these sweaters have a soft, smooth cotton exterior with a polyester inner surface that allows for easy layering during cool spring mornings. On Friday, he'll pair Peter Millar's Patterson full-zip hybrid sweater with lightweight performance pants. And on Saturday, Brandt will pair Peter Millar's most popular layering piece (the Perth quarter zip) with canary yellow pants, a color that pays tribute to his alma mater, Vanderbilt.