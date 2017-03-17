Golf Style March 2017 What to wear this weekend: An Arnie-inspired outfit

Welcome to "What to wear this weekend," a new Golf Digest series that hopes to inspire you to clean up your golf-course look, take some style risks and feel more comfortable and confident while you play. Today, we're thinking about Arnold Palmer. His timeless look was dominated by cardigans, solid colors (yellow and pink, of course!), and prominent, firm collars that never flopped around. If you'd like to channel your inner Arnie, check out the outfit below. Keep scrolling to read about individual pieces and try to replicate them as closely as possible.