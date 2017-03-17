What to wear this weekend: An Arnie-inspired outfit

Must Reads
Welcome to "What to wear this weekend," a new Golf Digest series that hopes to inspire you to clean up your golf-course look, take some style risks and feel more comfortable and confident while you play. Today, we're thinking about Arnold Palmer. His timeless look was dominated by cardigans, solid colors (yellow and pink, of course!), and prominent, firm collars that never flopped around. If you'd like to channel your inner Arnie, check out the outfit below. Keep scrolling to read about individual pieces and try to replicate them as closely as possible.

Arnie loved solid colors and cardigans, and he almost never wore a hat.

Peter Millar's Mirabeau cardigan ($398), made from merino wool and cashmere, can quickly class up an otherwise stale outfit.

Criquet's Players Shirt ($79) comes in an array of fun colors and pays homage to a vintage, old-school look.

Lacoste's Gabardine golf pants ($145) are lightweight and stretchy for ultimate comfort.

Do FootJoy's ICONs ($299) even need an introduction?

Douglas Rose's Stockton Glovetan ($750) is a perfect commuter bag if you'd like to travel to and from the course with grace and class.

Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
