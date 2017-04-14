Must Reads
What to wear this weekend: A golf hoodie

Golf courses across the country are now open for business, even if temperatures aren't quite ideal. Since mornings and late afternoons might remain chilly for the better part of the next month, it'll be important to consider the right layering pieces. Enter one of my favorite items: the golf hoodie. Since polos rarely pair well with hoodies (more on that in a bit), it's best to wear a tailored polo or a mock polo with a hoodie. That way, you don't have to think about whether you should pop your collar, how to fold it down, etc. But if you're anti-mock or would rather stick with your traditional golf polo (honestly, we don't blame you), it's best to turn down your collar when sporting a hoodie. The only scenario that'd make it OK to pop your collar while wearing a hoodie is if it's significantly cold out and if your collar is rigid and can really stand on its own. A firm, prominent pop with a stylish hoodie will help you stand out from all your crewneck brothers. Here are our 9 favorite golf hoodies.

1

Linksoul half-zip hoodie ($116)

2

Nike Tech Sphere full-zip hoodie ($150)

3

Greyson Bleeker hoodie ($125)

4

Puma Golf full-zip hoodie ($90)

5

Travis Mathews Rackhams hoodie ($230)

6

Dunning lightweight performance hoodie ($65)

7

J.Lindeberg Athletic Hoodie ($185)

8

FootJoy fleece hoodie for women ($125)

9

Ralph Lauren camo hooded pullover for women ($195)

Ashley Mayo is the brand editor at Golf Digest and oversees style coverage for the magazine. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 3 handicap.
