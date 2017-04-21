What to wear now: A lightweight cardigan

If you're like most men, you reserve knitwear for the fall season. But why be like most men? Lightweight knits are perfect for spring's chilly mornings and evenings, and nothing classes up a golf outfit quite like a cardigan. As a golfer, you can absolutely get away with pairing a cardigan with a polo. Just make sure that polo is crisp and fits just right. If you're interested, however, in wearing a cardigan the right way, pair it with a full button-down. Several golf companies are now making such button-downs that are breathable and that are designed to stand up to on-course wear and tear (see four such options below). So go ahead and tee it up this weekend while sporting a lightweight cardigan over a full button-down. You'll discover it's a wonderful mix of comfort and style.