Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight cardigan

By

If you're like most men, you reserve knitwear for the fall season. But why be like most men? Lightweight knits are perfect for spring's chilly mornings and evenings, and nothing classes up a golf outfit quite like a cardigan. As a golfer, you can absolutely get away with pairing a cardigan with a polo. Just make sure that polo is crisp and fits just right. If you're interested, however, in wearing a cardigan the right way, pair it with a full button-down. Several golf companies are now making such button-downs that are breathable and that are designed to stand up to on-course wear and tear (see four such options below). So go ahead and tee it up this weekend while sporting a lightweight cardigan over a full button-down. You'll discover it's a wonderful mix of comfort and style.

1

G/FORE zip cardigan ($195)

2

Greyson Omaha cardigan ($185)

3

Robert Graham Channa knit cardigan ($268)

4

Uniqlo extra-fine merino V-neck cardigan ($50)

Made from extra-fine Merino wool, this cardigan is available in several basic colors.
5

J.Crew Lightweight Italian cashmere cardigan ($260)

This lightweight caridgan is made from woven cashmere.
6

J.Lindeberg fine merino cardigan ($160)

A merino wool cardigan that has longer sleeves and a slimmer fit.
7

Linksoul long sleeve full button pique shirt ($90)

Made with performance moisture-wicking fabric, this button-down is designed for ultimate breathability.
8

J.Lindeberg Henrik full-button ($150)

Designed with fashion and function in mind, this piece offers full freedom of movement and ultimate breathability.
9

Orlebar Brown Meden linen polo ($225)

Since linens are designed to be worn loose, they work surprisingly well on the golf course.
10

Lacoste Casual Elegance full button slim polo ($145)

You can just as easily wear this full-button short-sleeve on the course as you can off the course.
Ashley Mayo is the brand editor at Golf Digest and oversees style coverage for the magazine. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 3 handicap.
