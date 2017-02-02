Must Reads
A golf ball and a golf club making a graph

The Golf Industry Weighs The Good & Bad With President Trump

golfworld-2014-02-gwsl03-phoenix-essay.jpg

Golf Digest Podcast: Debauchery At The Waste Management Open

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Golf-Related Super Bowl Bets

Golf Fan Style

What to wear at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the more unique golf events when it comes to fan experience. With around 20,000 fans a day flooding the grounds at TPC Scottsdale and a majority coming from the local colleges, things tend to get a little…rowdy. Since this is arguably golf’s biggest party on tour, fans tend to push the boundaries fashion-wise. Here’s what to wear if you’re spending the weekend at the infamous 16th stadium hole grandstands.

1

ASU Anything

With Arizona State University a quick 20 minutes from the course, and notable alum Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm in the field, expect to see a lot of maroon and gold. Rahm’s “Rahmbo” No. 42 Jersey from last year was a hit. The Sun Devils’ web store lets you make your own for just $100. ASU Shop
With Arizona State University a quick 20 minutes from the course, and notable alum Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm in the field, expect to see a lot of maroon and gold. Rahm’s “Rahmbo” No. 42 Jersey from last year was a hit. The Sun Devils’ web store lets you make your own for just $100.

ASU Shop

2For a less obvious ode to ASU, Peter Millar’s Arizona State Trident Competition Performance Polo ($100) from the company’s collegiate collection should do the trick. Deveruex’s Prescott Claret Pant ($120) doesn’t have the trident logo, but matches the school colors pretty perfectly. Peter Millar ASU Deverux Pant
For a less obvious ode to ASU, Peter Millar’s Arizona State Trident Competition Performance Polo ($100) from the company’s collegiate collection should do the trick. Deveruex’s Prescott Claret Pant ($120) doesn’t have the trident logo, but matches the school colors pretty perfectly.

Peter Millar ASU

Deverux Pant

3

NFL on the PGA Tour?

Rarely will you find an NFL jersey at a PGA tournament, but the Phoenix Open is certainly the exception. Boisterous fans, well-stocked bars AND it is the same weekend of the Super Bowl, the Patriots jerseys are bound to come out.
Rarely will you find an NFL jersey at a PGA tournament, but the Phoenix Open is certainly the exception. Boisterous fans, well-stocked bars AND it is the same weekend of the Super Bowl, the Patriots jerseys are bound to come out.
4

NFL on the PGA Tour?

For a subtler nod to your NFL fandom, Nike’s NFL collections have you covered.

Men’s Atlanta Falcons Nike Black Early Season Performance Polo $70

Men's New England Patriots Nike Charcoal Super Bowl LI Bound Media Day Sideline Polo $100

5

Don’t forget the limes!

Fluorescents are often an eyesore on the course. Against the turf, you have to be careful what shades of green come out, but this tournament is where to don the brightest, most shocking pieces in your closet.
6

Don't forget the limes!

If your wardrobe is pretty tame, try these out for size:

Ralph Lauren’s Custom-fit Striped Polo Shirt $45,

Puma’s Core Quarter-Zip Golf Top $65

J.Lindeberg’s Carl Slim TX Jersey $100.

7

Stick out in camouflage

Bubba Watson has reintroduced camo to golf, and he tends to draw a lot of attention at the stadium hole. The print isn’t a great disguise on the golf course so you’re sure to get noticed in the packed grandstands.
8

Stick out in camo

While you might no go full on camouflage, these options offer a more stylish blend.

RLX Ralph Lauren Snow Camo Layer $145

Tech Trucker Printed Golf Hat $30

9

The most important rule: there are no rules

Golf might be one of the more button-upped sports out there, but there is still room for expression, especially at tournaments like the Waste Management Phoenix Open. So take advantage of the lackadaisical atmosphere and take a risk fashion-wise and have a little fun!
10

The most important rule: there are no rules

Golf might be one of the more button-upped sports out there, but there is still room for expression, especially at tournaments like the Waste Management Phoenix Open. So take advantage of the lackadaisical atmosphere and take a risk fashion-wise and have a little fun!

Loudmouth Women’s Aqua Bands Active Leggings $46

Ralph Lauren RLX Golf Printed Lightweight Short $70

Bonobos Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt $85

GFORE Golf Shoe Crusader $225

Trending Now
The Loop

2017 Golf Equipment Change Tracker

Golf Equipment

The Best of the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show

The Loop

The Week In Instagrams: 01-30-2017

Golf Equipment

2016 Hot List : Best New Golf Ball

Golf News & Tours

The WAGs of the U.S. Open: PGA Tour wives and girlfriends

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved