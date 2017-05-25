What is the best Trump golf course?

Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner built Trump International Dubai in 2015 from barren land. Trump Golf also has a second project underway, Trump World, with 18 holes being designed by Tiger Woods on the site of Tiger's partially completed, then-abandoned Al Ruwaya design in 2009. The Trump organization projects the course to open in 2018.
Other projects around the world include: Trump International Hotel & Tower Lido, outside Jakarta, Indonesia, where Ernie Els Design will remodel the existing Lido Lakes course.
Trump Golf has also purchased Pan Pacific Nirwana Bali Resort and the adjacent Nirwana Bali Golf Club on Indonesia's island of Bali.
Photo: Courtesy of the Trump Organization