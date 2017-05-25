The President May 2017 What is the best Trump golf course? Given our president's connection to the game -- owning 19 golf properties around the world -- and the championships these courses will host in 2017 (the U.S. Senior Open is being hosted this week at Trump National Washington D.C., and the U.S. Women's Open at Trump National Bedminster), Trump's courses are bound to be in the fore this summer. Which courses are the best? Our course-ranking panelists, who evaluated candidate courses across the country and Canada, will let the scores do the talking.

1 Trump International G.C., West Palm Beach (Score: 59.2281) Pinterest Email Courtesy of the Trump Organization Trump West Palm Beach is Trump's highest-ranked course according to our Golf Digest course-ranking panelists -- coming in at No. 156 in our ranking of America's Second 100 Greatest Courses. Photo: Courtesy of the Trump Organization

2 Trump National G.C., Washington, D.C. (Championship) (58.7801) Pinterest Email Courtesy of the Trump Organization Trump National in Washington, D.C., features the Championship and Riverview courses. The Championship course, host of the Senior PGA Championship, is a Tom Fazio design. Photo: Courtesy of the Trump Organization