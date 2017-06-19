U.S. Open 2017: The Week In Instagrams\nBrooks Koepka overpowers Erin Hills, Justin Thomas' historic third round and celebrating Father's Day\nThat winning feeling.\nWhen you look at the names on the U.S. Open trophy. 😳\n📷 : @golf_com // A warm congrats to Mr @bkoepka — we never would have thought that one day during this time honored moment we might see SEAMUS. FRIENDS: thank you for being part of such a special week.\nHold it up. Wayyyyyy up 👏.\nBlastoff. 🚀\nHonoring the Stars and Stripes at the National Open. #USOpen ::camera_with_flash:: USGA/Jason E. Miczek\nThank you so much for the kind support on the items our team have been working on for this year's @usopengolf - Our availability varies, with certain items available only onsite and others exclusively on our website. We will be sharing via stories some details throughout the coming days on each hand crafted US MADE gift. Please feel free to message or comment and we'd be delighted to help with additional information. If you're headed onsite, our team @akbarioso @webmattchu & @caseysabby will be onsite yielding the ball peen hammer to personalize and perform entertaining stamping of initials and short names. Looking forward to a great week - cheers\nCongrats BK! Unofficial #TeamTaylorMade. #USOpen\nThe King's legacy endures with commemorative wraps on the 18th hole grandstands that feature a silhouette of Arnold Palmer. #USOpen 📸 USGA/Jason E. Miczek\nThe 18th at the @usopengolf will look different today. A tribute to The King himself.\nKnew it ⤵\nUSOpen\nGood night from Erin Hills. Just one round separates us from the next U.S. Open Champion. (📷: @ashleykmayo)\nUntil next year. Goodbye from the U.S. Open. 🌅🇺🇸⛳\nJustin Thomas hits a course record 63 (-9 under par) and just like that he's -11 under tourney and in sole lead for the US Open Golf. 🔥🔥🔥 Shot for @sportsillustrated Click on my link in bio to see a 360 VR gallery for a first person view from the US Open! @sifullframe #pgatour #photooftheday #usopen #usopen2017 #justinthomas\nOne more walk around Erin Hills with my man JJ @usopengolf\nAlways hate not getting it done when you have a chance, but you can't learn from it unless you experience it. Gave it all I had yesterday, just didn't have my best.. Hats off to BK @bkoepka on an unreal round to get it done! Thanks everybody for the support all week 💯\nSmall talk with our friends @usga and then heading home for some rest and reading. Weather moving in here shortly @foxsports @usopengolf\nPlay suspended, last to leave the range! ⛈⛈⛈ #USOpen #Team🌹\nSuch a fun week at Erin Hills with the one-and-only @HallyLeadbetter! 👯\nAfter no wind for the first three rounds, it's a different story on Sunday at the #USOpen. 📸USGA/Jason E. Miczek\nSaving my seat for Sunday afternoon. (📷: @ashleykmayo)\nWho says golfers aren't athletes?\nBrooks Koepka's coach (@ch3golf) shared this photo of the #USOpen champion from the morning before his final round. Koepka would go on to shoot 67 and win his first Major championship by four shots.\nSergio in action Sunday 🔴🔵\nUSOpen\nGolf can be an uphill battle...\nUSOpen\nCongratulations @bkoepka on winning the @usga @usopengolf at @erinhillsgolf ! #golf #usopen #keopka @golfchannel #pga #golfphotographer #major #wisconsin #erinhills\nHappy Fathers Day!\nPhotograph by Donald Miralle @donaldmiralle @sportsillustrated\nThe sweet escape 💯\nSeriously, @bkoepka, a good dude surrounded by a good backbone of people. 🏅🏆 #USOpen\nRound 3 is underway..long day for us but we are so excited to bring you all the coverage. Gil Hanse and I are already breaking down how this golf course is playing and what impact rain could have on this championship! We'll be with you until 8pm ET. @foxsports @usga\nWorking on a Friday.\nTo a picture-perfect final round. #USOpen📸/USGA\nThe wind blew a bit and #erinhills finally played like the #usga wanted it to. A few more "creative" pins today! Not the finish I wanted but still enjoyed another #usopen . Next stop Royal Ascot! 🐎\nerin hills g.c., erin, wi. #usopen #usga #golf #major #iphone\nCongratulations @BKoepka on your #USOpen success. Looking forward to seeing you at Royal Birkdale in July for The 146th Open. ⛳🏌