The Year In Golf WAGs\nA look back at 2016 through the lives of the wives and girlfriends of the PGA Tour.\nThere are breakout stars each year on the PGA Tour. There are also breakout WAGs. And this year, that honor goes to Daniel Berger's girlfriend, Victoria Slater.\nIn addition to turning heads on the golf course, Victoria had time to model dresses.\nAnd swimwear.\nLots of swimwear.\nOf course, we saw a lot of the usual suspects as well. Here, Paulina Gretzky wishes Dustin Johnson (and everybody with access to the Internet) a happy Valentine's Day.\nPaulina also showed a tougher side when she went after some trolls taking shots at her husband.\nWith four first-time major winners, there was plenty of PDA at golf's biggest events. However, on Sunday at the Masters, Danny Willett only had Facetime to connect with wife, Nicole, who was back in England after having the couple's first baby.\nBut the two (now three) were re-united the following day.\nAnd a couple months later, the Willetts got to watch Wimbledon from the Royal Box. That green jacket comes with a few perks.\nNo strangers to PDA, Dustin and Paulina finally got to share the love following a major championship victory at the U.S. Open.\nAnd it made celebrating July 4th, juuuust a bit more fun.\nDustin's brother and caddie, Austin, and his girlfriend, Sam Maddox, also celebrated the big win at Oakmont. And yes, Sam heads the current list of most famous caddie WAGs on the PGA Tour.\nAt the British Open, Henrik Stenson celebrated his historic performance at Troon with a kiss of the claret jug -- and one from his wife, Emma.\nMatt and Sybi Kuchar gave us arguably the year's most passionate display of PDA at the Olympics after Kuchar claimed the bronze medal. Imagine if he'd won gold?!\nBut the most memorable PDA moment came when Jimmy Walker gave wife Erin a little slap on the butt after winning the PGA Championship at Baltusrol. This fun tradition was started by Jason Dufner in 2013.\nThat set off a whirlwind couple of days in which the couple went on a media tour of NYC. . .\nAnd took a celebratory trip to Las Vegas.\nThey also starred in a commercial together.\nAnd so did Austin Johnson and Sam Maddox. It's good to be caddie for the PGA Tour's Player of the Year.\nWe also saw a lot of Justine Reed this year. And her patriotic Sunday hat at Bethpage Black proved to be prophetic as Patrick won the Barclays and wrapped up a Ryder Cup spot.\nSpeaking of the Ryder Cup, golf's grandest gathering of WAGs, there were plenty of great photos. Like this one of Dustin and Paulina.\nThis one of Rory McIlroy and fiancee Erica Stoll.\nThis one of Paulina partying with Tiger Woods.\nAnd of course, the WAG photo of the year (possibly the golf photo of the year), involving Rickie Fowler and. . . no one in particular. Hang in there, Rickie. You'll find someone.\nAlthough, this photo of Vaughn and Leot Taylor was pretty close. We don't think Clint Eastwood shares our love of PDA on the golf course. . .\nHalloween also produced plenty of good pictures, including this from the Day family.\nThis, from the Crane family.\nThis, from the Donalds.\nAnd this, from Paulina, who showed her appreciation of history with this year's costume. She's a gladiator, in case you couldn't figure it out.\nIt was a huge year for Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins. The couple did a lot together, including racing cars. . .\nTaking a carriage ride through NYC. . .\nAnd. . . posing for photos on swings.\nYou know it's true love when you can get your boyfriend to root for your alma mater. . .\nAnd when you can get your girlfriend to root against her own country.\nToward the end of the year, Keegan Bradley's fiancee, Jillian Bradley, went on her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. And Keegan came along. Sort of.\nKeegan and Jillian got married in Palm Beach in December.\nAnd Jillian was kind enough to share this WAGs photo from the swanky reception.\nThen the two went to Italy for their honeymoon. No word on whether they ran into Paulina Gretzky at the Colosseum.\nRory McIlroy and Erica Stoll didn't get married yet, but the couple got over a huge relationship hurdle: Rory won his first PGA Tour title as an engaged man at the Deutsche Bank Championship. And a couple weeks later, he won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup. That extra $10 million might just change the wedding budget.\nAnd, of course, we conclude with DJ and Paulina. Towards the end of the year, the two released a pair of music videos (One to Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" and one to Miley Cyrus' "Party In The USA") on Instagram -- and they were pretty good. If the couple is taking requests for 2017, might we suggest Katy Perry's "Firework"? OK, we've said too much. . .