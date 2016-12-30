The Year in Style\nBefore we pop bottles and tee up the new year, we take a look at the style highlights in golf from 2016\nFowler debuted these high-top spikes and five-pocket joggers at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, and the social-media uproar was so widespread it almost broke the Internet. We’ll see more of this look in 2017, no doubt. Here’s the deal: Rickie’s one of the most fashion-forward players on tour, and the fact that he took the opportunity to push the golf-apparel boundary to a new place is a great thing. High-tops and joggers may not be for you, and that’s OK, but new dialogue about new style is healthy and keeps the game in tune with the world outside the ropes.\nPuma\nBeyond Rickie’s high-tops, shoes were clearly among the biggest style story in 2016, and the sneaks show no sign of slowing next season. Footwear is easily the most dominant movement on the menswear market with more guys than ever using signature shoes as a key piece of their tournament set-ups.\nG/Fore\nPuma\nNike\nAfter an eight-year Ryder Cup drought, the Americans finally bested the Euros in 2016 at Hazeltine, and they looked pretty darn smart doing it, too. The fit and finish of the U.S. team wardrobe was solid from the practice rounds to the final pressers. Team USA gear featured some of the sharpest details we’ve seen. The balance of bold styling and graphic USA16 accents on sleeves, shirt backs and trouser legs gave these uniforms a very modern athletic edge.\nRalph Lauren\nNo disrespect to DLIII, but Clarke edged him out for the Ryder Cup captain style podium. Clarke is one swaggy dude, and it’s his classic taste and modern style that gives him the edge over pretty much anyone on tour.\nThe Olympic gear, on the other hand, was another story entirely. The Summer Games might be the pinnacle of patriotic sporting events with teams trying to one-up each other with heavy nationalistic style. But let’s be honest, did we really need to see screen-printed flag polos for the Great Britain and USA teams? Even by Olympic standards, these were way too literal to be stylish.\nAdidas\nHorschel’s bold bottoms continued to hit high notes in 2016 at the year’s four majors. Billy’s not the only guy wearing wild trousers anymore, but his attention to fit and coordination continue to make him one of the best at pulling it all together.\nRLX Ralph Lauren\nNike may have gotten out of the club business in 2016, but the company doubled down on its golf apparel efforts. In addition to the multiple footwear releases, Nike also debuted its new blade collar in March. The blade is a cool new take on a traditional look that may take some getting used to but did look great on bigger bodied dudes like Koepka.\nNike\nThe former NCAA/U.S. Amateur champion made his pro debut in April, and brought his signature Hogan cap along with him. DeChambeau’s affable energy and unorthodox style quickly made him one of the most recognizable guys in the game.\nPuma\nDos Equis may have lost its most interesting man in the world, but pro golf still has Jimenez.\nWhile definitely not a new brand, Kjus made some moves inside the ropes this year by signing some quietly stylish dudes such as Schwartzel and Justin Leonard. Technical outerwear in bold color and smart, simple styling make Kjus one of the most exciting brands to follow in 2017. Charl was not only one of the best dressed, but also on of the most prepared when foul weather struck at this year’s Open Championship.\nKjus\nIt’s amazing what simple style and sharp fit can do to your look. Leonard, 20 years past his Open Championship win, looks better now than the 44-year-old ever has. He is proof that strong style has nothing to do with age. Fashion trends come and go, but Leonard’s new look is timeless.\nKjus\nFootJoy\nRemember that time Lefty used a binder clip to keep his hat on at the Open? We’d say this was an issue, but the guy almost took home the claret jug with this DIY fix on all week.\nHoffmann consistently brings a sharp look and a modern attitude to his game on and off the course, and 2016 was no different after inking a new deal with upstart lifestyle brand, Greyson. The company combines sophisticated prints and a modern palette with the game’s rich history and tradition to create some of the most stylish gear we’ve seen on tour in a long time. Greyson debuted its line at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show and has consistently been one of the most talked about brands ever since.\nGreyson\nNever one to shy away from color, Watson penned a deal with a perfect partner in G/Fore in 2016. Bubba’s shoe and glove game has been on point ever since.\nG/Fore\nOakley\nNa wins “most improved” in our style superlatives this year. We slammed Na hard in 2015 for his odd-printed shirts and generally whacky style. In 2016, he turned that around and consistently strung together interesting looks with retro references all year long.\nThe “Turn Back Time Golf Challenge” after the third round of the Omega European Masters was a cool time-travel experience for some of the European pros. Willett and Westwood cued up sweet throwback set-ups of tartan knickers and modern-day tops to stay in character. These looks still stand out as some of their best all year.\nDunlop\nCallaway Apparel\nFootJoy\nThe snood once again won the award for best cold weather accessory. Me and the other four people who know what a snood is are hoping that 2017 is the year we see more of these things pop up in the U.S.\nCallaway Apparel\nWe saw a bunch of dudes rocking serious facial growth on tour in 2016, and that group even included a moustache movement en-route to the FedEx Cup.