The Year in Style

Fowler debuted these high-top spikes and five-pocket joggers at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions, and the social-media uproar was so widespread it almost broke the Internet. We’ll see more of this look in 2017, no doubt. Here’s the deal: Rickie’s one of the most fashion-forward players on tour, and the fact that he took the opportunity to push the golf-apparel boundary to a new place is a great thing. High-tops and joggers may not be for you, and that’s OK, but new dialogue about new style is healthy and keeps the game in tune with the world outside the ropes. Puma
Before we pop bottles and tee up the new year, we take a look at the style highlights in golf from 2016