Wow! What an incredible day! Being able to win my 1st PGA TOUR event in my home state, on the same day that Jesus walked out of the tomb is absolutely surreal! The icing on the cake: having my wife there to celebrate with! Thanks for all the support!
SOCIAL MEDIA

The Week In Instagrams: 4-17-17

A trick-shot artist wins on tour, Easter celebrations, and #SB2K17 shenanigans

By