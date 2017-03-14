The Week In Instagrams: 03.13.2017\nHadwin breaks through, Beef meets the GOAT, and Belen shows off her modeling skills.\nHolding it high and proud.\n1st PGA Tour win ✅\nMasters invite ✅\nVictory kiss from your fiancée ✅\nIt was a good day for @ahadwingolf.\nAn Epic year continues . Mr. 59 Adam Hadwin takes home the Valspar Championship for his first #PGATOUR victory with a full bag of Callaway gear, including the GBB Epic driver, 3-wood and Chrome Soft X ball 👊🏼\nI think my face tells u how excited I was to meet this legend. 😄😬😬\n🕴\n📸 credit: el único @archangelphotostudio 💋 current #mood #travelday\nSolid final round 64 today! Fun going low on Sunday on the @pgatour! 5th place finish for the week. Shout out to my caddy @gbo7 for making some nice club calls down the stretch. @boydsummerhaysgolf off season work paying off! Thanks @valsparchamp for a great event! Until next year! #64 #🐥🐥🐥🐥🐥🐥🐥 #nikegolf #crewecapital #sklz\nCheck out the new weapons, honoring Arnold Palmer! From @titleist @vokeywedges Haven't been this excited about new clubs in a while! Boom! #tailnumbers #icedtealemonade #theking\nExcited to be able to wear Arnold Palmer's logo on my @ralphlauren collar and be able to mark my @titleist balls with his logo with the help of @tincupmarker! @apinv\n\nFeaturing my Bob's Burger calendar in the background\nHappy Saturday! Do you have plans to play golf this weekend?? \u200d🏌🏼\u200d♀️\nI finally found a golf dress that falls just right\nThe only way to be you is to #DoYou ! #PUMAWomen Thanks @Puma 💪⛳ 🖒! #strongisbeautiful\nAs the sun gets ready to set on the last day of my extended offseason, I can't help but reflect on what an amazing period of growth the last few months have been. Strangely, the more time I spend in competitive golf, the more strongly I feel that life is less about accomplishments and more about relationships. I'm so grateful to get to play a game I love, but I'm immeasurably more grateful for the community of amazing unicorns that I'm surrounded by. LPGA season #6, here we go. It's about to get a whole lot weirder out there. #CleanUpOnAisleFeels\nalways enjoy playing @valsparchamp one of my favorite courses! looking forward to next week\nSunset on hole #4 ⛳🔥🌅\nCENTRE CUT\nWhen I realized I played the par 3's 7 over for 2 days.... good recipe for a weekend off! time for some much needed rest after 4 weeks in a row #onward\nBe the #caddie. 18th green at Pebble Beach. Birdie putt to win. What’s your read? ⛳ #beautifulgolfcourses #mypebblebeach 📷@kelvin.eu\nMerion was great! Until you hit it in this stuff. Actually, I take that back. Still great, even in that. Photo Cred: @pjkoenig\n"Let your smile change the world. Don't let the world change your smile." 😁😁😁\nNailed it 154 yards with a 7iron 💪😄😄😄 #holeinone #9thhole #dukes #cobragolf\n\nDreaming of Masters Sunday (but not for long ).