The Week In Instagrams: 03-20-2017\nTributes to Arnie, surviving a blizzard, and honoring the LPGA Founders.\n#LifeWellPlayed\nThe one. The only. The King .\nLegends never die!! Honored to be here this week at the @apinv to celebrate a life well played!! To The King\nCan't stop smiling. Thanks to everyone who believes in me, supports me and pushes me to become a better athlete. This is where my journey started 10 years ago and I cant thank everyone who made this journey possible enough and this win is for YOU guys!!! Love being a Sun Devil and this feels like winning at home!! One of my proudest moments as an athlete hands down!!! #TeamANNA @isagenix @rolex @jlabaudio @sklz\nArnie just after impact 👊\nArnold Palmer in action at the 1968 World Match Play Championship at Wentworth GC.\nAt the King's desk as #arniewould @apinv\nPlaying the iconic 18th at Times Square last night...\nIn just two weeks, the world of golf will turn its attention to this beautiful oasis .\n\n#TB to the 2015 Open Championship - Special few moments with #TheKing while out playing a practice round. #ArniesArmy\nWhen your new sofa arrives and you fall in love 💕 This could be dangerous\n🤜🏽🤛🏼\nWhen you don't know what to do with your hands haha. Always awkward, always smiling #golf\nThank you @lpgafounders for celebrating the indomitability of thirteen brave women, without whom I wouldn't be able to pursue my dreams and hope to inspire the next generation.\nTrey is married!! Huge congrats to 2 of my favorite people @treymullinax @abiessman on getting married today. Such a blast and happy for what the future has in store for them #matchmadeinmullinax\nStill enough light to finish! #sundaysunset #mypebblebeach #beautifulgolfcourses 📷 Bart Keagy\n💋💋💋\nTrue inspiration these women are #founderslpga #founders @lpga_tour @lpgafounders without them I wouldn't have a job playing professional golf. Thank you\nOn this Sunday of the first @apinv, even though I'm not there, I can't help but be thinking about the legacy of Arnold Palmer today. The thousands of lives he touched and the small gestures like these notes he would write to us players after an extraordinary tournament. Receiving this letter from The King at 22 was something I took for granted then, but a piece I will cherish for the rest of my life now. #ThankYouArnold #ArnieWould\n#Priceless #lpgafounders\nGot to meet these two cute girls last night that are big fans of women's golf and obviously @puma gear and on top of that have great games as well!\nLove that we have a week dedicated to honoring our Founders of the @lpga_tour ! Because of all their sacrifices and hard work to create the LPGA, I am able to play a sport that I love for a living. Thank you Founders ❤💙❤\nA little bit of paradise on earth. The final round at Bay Hill.\nYou would never fly across the country to play the golf course at Skamania Lodge outside Portland. But if you're ever looking for a weekend getaway in the northwest, this is a fantastic option. The lodge has great views, and fantastic pool and spa, and what may be one of the quirkier courses in the area.\nNearly never did it . . Gutted !\nAbsolutely stunning golf course #scottsdalenational @pxg\n@girlsgolf\nNorth breeze on #BandonTrails No. 5