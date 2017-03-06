The Week In Instagrams: 03-06-2017\nDJ wins in Mexico, Inbee wins in Singapore, and Augusta on our minds.\nWhat a great week in Mexico City! Can't wait to celebrate with the family @paulinagretzky\nGolf is what I do for a living, all my hard work in the gym is considered my passion to get better at my sport/ job. It's not only physical work but mental toughness that I train at the gym. My mind plays a double edge sword so I need to train it to be tough under tough conditions. Thanks to @jpgb_ for the stunning shot! @clubbodytech @skechersperformance -\nGolf es mi deporte y mi trabajo, pero las horas en el gimnasio es mi passion por volverme mejor en mi deporte. Mi trabajo en el gimnasio no es solo entreno físico, si no también mental. Mi mente a veces me juega malas pasadas y me parece importante el trabajo mental que hago en el gimnasio para entrenarla. Gracias al crack the @jpgb_ por tremenda foto!\nOne. Month. 🙌🏼 #TheMasters\nPlayed my heart out this week and I'm truly proud of myself. It was so much fun being back in contention all week and I learned so much from this experience. Huge congrats to Inbee Park for shooting lights out today 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you @hsbc_sport for hosting yet another amazing golf tournament and to all the volunteers and fans who made this tournament possible 😘\nOn the rise 📈\nWith his top five in Mexico @ThomasPietersGolf has become the highest ranked Belgian golfer ever (29th in the world) 🇧🇪\n#bts with @pxg today!!! Swipe left for more pics and video!\nNo matter what, there is always something to smile about ️😁✌\n@boomerrphelps an I hanging out on the range today #amazing\nThe sun has set on the @wgcmexico.\nSeñor McIlroy and Señor Mickelson\nThe balance. The power. The talent. The trophy.\nJust now realized we matched today @lydsko , lets have a good weekend! #hsbcwomenschampions\n#tbt to this sunny spring day at #isleworth 6 years ago. I should play more golf this year...\nGreat day of practice and working out! And now time to stop taking pictures of my face and make my bed Happy Thursday!\nGreat crowds this week @wgcmexico\nLeading the pack.\nHappy Sunday Everyone. 💙 @mgmresortsintl #vegas #mlife\nInbee didn't forget how the #lpgawinnerselfie works 😃🏆\nMy cousin! My fam! The one & only! The famous BEEEEEEEEFFFFF #YesWeAreRelatedByBlood #YesHeIsFromEngland #YesIamJamaicanAndEnglish #Golf #Beef ⛳🏌\nIf you can't stop thinking about it, don't stop working for it \u200d✨⛳🏌 #golf #pumagolf #cobra #dreams #workhardplayhard\n@jackspointqt is a 360-view of stunning mountains and lake all day - framed to the west is the Remarkables, one of two mountain ranges on planet Earth that run directly north to south. This, the par-5 14th, gives you a great look of the beautiful (and unique) mountain range. #goprogolf\nScottsdale, AZ -- Whisper Rock w/ Pops, @realrickybarnes and @parkermclachlin. Always bet the guy who comes to the green with a handful of clubs.\nEwe have goat to play aggressive at Rams Hill if you want to stay baaalow par.