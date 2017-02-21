The Week In Instagrams: 02.20.2017\nA new world No. 1, the PGA Tour wraps up the West Coast Swing, and the LPGA plays Down Under\nWelcome to the club @djohnsonpga | #genesisopen\ncoming soon...♥👼🏼\nHollywood, CA -- this vegetarian's birthday @beefgolf\nJohnson, party of four! Dustin celebrated his new No. 1 ranking with his son, Tatum, and his pregnant fiancé, Paulina.\nVictory tastes sweet 🍾 #WS6Perth\nKisses aren't just for trophies\nLookin' gorgeous, Riviera!\nWe've all been there, Cameron 😂. Hit the link in our bio for the best photos from the @genesisopen! (📷 Stan Badz/Getty Images)\nFun week at the @genesisopen! First top 5, and a lot of positives to build on! Thanks for all the support this week!\nCaption please......\nIn ♥ with our new Perla 🐾 @djohnsonpga\nhole no. 12 riviera cc. #genesisopen #twf #golfdigest #golf #sycamore #tree #caddies #nofilter\n#wintergolf\nFirst tournament of the 2017 season ✅ Wasn't exactly the result I was hoping for, but there were a lot of positives to take from this week, and lots to learn from!!! Thank you very much ISPS Handa, Golf Australia, Royal Adelaide GC, all other sponsors, and volunteers for another great week here in South Australia 🇦🇺 Always enjoy playing on amazing golf courses, in front of all the fans!!! Thank you so much to all the spectators that came out this week no matter what my tee time was, especially to all those who sported the 'Go Ko' and 'Lydia Ko Crew' shirts 😘 Looking forward to being back in Adelaide soon ️✌ #AusWomensOpen\nThe moral of this story is.... don't wipe your face with your hands while throwing medicine balls outside.. #dirtyballs #gamedaypaint #humpday\n#topgolfcrushing #cantstopwontstop\nOne of the best and coolest days of my life! I was given the opportunity to officiate my little sister's wedding then crush In N Out while listening to my boy @kelleyjamesmusic kill it!! So @dlawrence70, you may have changed her last name but I still get to claim her as my Valentine! Happy Valentine's Day and Single Awareness Day! #InNOut #Casamigos #805s #suavemente\n💄💕\nFirst event of the 2017 season is in the books! As always, Australia proved to be wonderful hosts! Royal Adelaide was an incredible challenge all week, and huge congrats to Hana Jang on the stellar play! Big hugs and thanks @golfaust for yet another successful #womensausopen, here's hoping next year will be just as amazing! Haven't been as pleased with my ball striking in quite some time, thank you @pxg. I can now play any trajectory I want, and the low punch worked wonders this week! #pxgtroops\n#lpgawinnerselfie with Ha Na Jang at the #womensausopen\nGood times with the Finau's today at Riviera CC.\nWhat a fantastic time at the Australian Women's Open this week! Had lots of ups and downs with the golf game, but made some great memories. Capped off the week by hanging out with some furry little friends 🐨\n⛳🇦🇺🇦🇺⛳\nFun day at @topgolf Crush in Seattle ... love the concept and can't wait to see what other ballparks land a Crush event in '17\nBreak Break Break.. Happy to have finished the first two rounds now I have to wait tee up again. Cae, Cae, Cae.... Contento de haber terminado las primeras dos rondas y ahora a esperar para salir a jugar. @genesisopen #RivieraCC\nSometimes when you work too hard this is what happens. Hoping to be able to play this week!! #hardworkinghands