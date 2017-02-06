The Week In Instagrams: 02.06.17\nSuper Bowl excitement, rowdy crowds in Scottsdale, and Sergio wins again\nCelebrating before it drops 💪🏼 #DDC17\nTom Brady and the Patriots have DONE IT AGAIN. Brady now has five Super Bowl rings and a single-digit handicap .\nPleasure playing and watching @jordanspieth ..... keep it up man!!!\nIt's pretty solid when you have that one person in your life 👫pretty darn solid ! @robertfarah #fbf #cartagena #colombia\nI had to put some of my fave @arbys food on here 😀😀👍🏻. Arby's wedge\nI looked over early in the 4th and @jillian_bradley was going rally cap, it worked! #letsgoooooo #rogerthat\nWhat a Saturday! @Oakley's suite by the 16th green was a great place to camp out and absorb the energy of the WMPO. Watching players and caddies welcome the noise and pump up the crowd was AWESOME!\nSneak peek at last weekends @pxg shoot with the talented @srcouncil️ ❣\n55,654 fans attended Sunday’s final round, brining the total attendance for the week to 655,434, breaking the previous weekly attendance record of 618,365 set just last year. All told, four attendance records were broken during the week of #thepeoplesopen – the weekly attendance mark, as well as single-day records on Wednesday (77,906), Friday (169,004) and Saturday (204,906). #WMPO #greenestshow #RESPECT @wastemanagement\nBeach time 💕🏖 #Melbourne #golfbabes #girlswholift #beach\nrepresent #pxgtroops @wmphoenixopen #16skybox @pxg\nBack-to-back champion.\nFedExCup leader.\nTried to make a run...this one on 16 was nice to see go in!! Thanks again @wmphoenixopen for an awesome week!! 📷cred @allanhenry\nCheering 4 this #GOAT #TomBrady #SuperBowl2017\nNo. 18 🔥🔥🔥\nMust. Play. Golf. Soon.\nBears Club Crew ❤❤ Y'all got to check out the #BigEasyMiami Restaurant in Brickell!! It's absolutely AMAZING!! I'm officially a huge fan of South African food 🤗 #SouthAfricanEats @ernieelsgolf\n.#happycaddyhappygolf #gopats 😜\nMay have missed the cut, but got to do a little hiking this am! Came out pretty unscathed, only managed one fall by @jilliangrace3 😂\n\nI'm not sure if the 16th at Riviera was my absolute favorite par 3 from the LA trip (I think that award goes to #15 at LACC), but there's no denying, it's a damn good golf hole. Especially at sunset.\nSo inspired by all of the incredible Special Olympians at @wmphoenixopen Special Olympics putting challenge today! I feel so lucky to have been a part of such an amazing event ❤ This is what it's all about and these are my most favorite moments that I'll cherish forever. #growthegame\nBirthday dinner on the Ave for this girl @jayemgreen ! #23