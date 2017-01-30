The Week In Instagrams: 01-30-2017\nAnother young gun wins, the LPGA takes on the Bahamas, and the Golden Bear praises Roger Federer.\nStill very surreal to me. I'm a PGA Tour CHAMPION. I am so thankful to all of my friends, family, and sponsors for their belief and support in me. I would not be here without ALL of you. Thank you to Farmers Insurance and @farmersinsopen for a week to remember!! #taylormadegolf #rolex #isagenix #adidas\nThis babe @anastasiaashley Can't wait for my surf lessons! 😍😍 #dinnerdate\n😚😊😘\nAlways a fun week at Torrey Pines, even better with a T4 finish! (-9 total)\nFirst one in the books. Thanks @puresilkbahamaslpga! #season3 #lpga\n\nCongratulations @RogerFederer on Grand Slam win No. 18! As a huge fan of tennis and you, don't stop there 🎾🏆 \u202c#rogerfederer\nKisses all around #fishkiss #fishingtrip #bahamas #whocaughtwho ??? @gmarra34\nOn Saturdays I always wear pink for breast cancer 🎀💗#pinkday\nJon RAHM! The Spaniard finished birdie-EAGLE to shoot 65 and WIN the @farmersinsopen, his first PGA Tour victory. Masters bound! 👊\nThe calm before the storm.... #16 #stadiumcourse #wastemanagementphoenixopen\nHusbandduties @brittany1golf #puresilkbahamas\nThe view on the 4th South Course never gets old. @torreypinesgolf @farmersinsopen @pgatour @gettysport #PGA #Torrey #iphoneonly #farmers #sandiego #lajolla #ocean #turf #nofilter #golf\nWindy and beautiful last day at the @atlantisresort #bahamas\nHe's a winner again\n@wang_jeunghun -- QatarMasters\nThank you @puresilkbahamaslpga for another great event. This year we got lucky with the weather and I was able to wear my cute @palmaceaswimwear 👙 after the rounds. Not happy with the result but content with the way I am playing. Putting is tough, so I need to put extra hours next week!\nGracias al tiempo, este año he podido lucir mis bañadores de Palmacea después de mis rondas. Satisfecha con mi juego, tengo que echarle más horas al putt. Pero todo el está vida se consigue echándola ganas y un par de 🍳🍳!\nBig decision made. Find out tomorrow. -TW\nGood morning from One World Links! 😎🌇