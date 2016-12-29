When Nike entered the golf ball business in 2000 and the club side a year later, it sent shivers through competing brands. The company had the wherewithal of Nike behind it and arguably the most famous athlete in the world in Tiger Woods on staff. Yet this past August, Nike announced it was stepping away from clubs and balls to focus on footwear and apparel. The decisions shocked some, but rumors had been swirling for several years that Nike might opt out of the equipment biz. The decision to exit left Nike’s tour staff free agents to try other clubs and balls and by year end most had done so, including Michelle Wie (shown) on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour standouts Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, each using TaylorMade woods and Scotty Cameron by Titleist putters late-year events.
The Year In Golf

The Top Golf Equipment Stories of 2016