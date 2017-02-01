Make no bones about it, the hole itself is pedestrian, as the wide green negates the threat of lurking bunkers. This notion is reflected in its scoring: with a 3.015 mark, the 16th was the easiest of the course&#39;s par 3s last year and the 142nd &quot;most difficult&quot; on tour. That said, you try hitting a long iron with 20,000 delirious fans in your face.
The seven most terrifying par 3s on the PGA Tour

In honor of TPC Scottsdale's infamous 16th hole, we examine the seven most fear-inducing par 3s on tour.