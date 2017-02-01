The seven most terrifying par 3s on the PGA Tour\nIn honor of TPC Scottsdale's infamous 16th hole, we examine the seven most fear-inducing par 3s on tour.\nMake no bones about it, the hole itself is pedestrian, as the wide green negates the threat of lurking bunkers. This notion is reflected in its scoring: with a 3.015 mark, the 16th was the easiest of the course's par 3s last year and the 142nd "most difficult" on tour. That said, you try hitting a long iron with 20,000 delirious fans in your face.\nSite of this year's PGA Championship, the 17th is the signature hole of Quail Hollow, and rightfully so. The hole demands a 200-yard carry to a green sloped back-to-front and right-to-left. The 2016 Wells Fargo Championship saw 111 bogeys or worse compared to just 45 birdies on the hole.\nOne of the more unique holes in golf, a two-tiered green featuring a bunker in the middle of the dance floor. While aesthetically interesting, the beach is more than a gimmick: the hole had just 41 birdies versus 99 bogeys at last year's Los Angeles Open.\nSimilar to the 16th at Scottsdale, the Island Green's bark doesn't live up to its bite. At the 2016's Players Championship, there were 90 birdies (and an ace) against 39 bogeys, 24 doubles and three others. Conversely, there is something to be said about the hole's atmosphere, especially come Sunday.\nAlthough the par-3 12th is technically the course's signature hole, the 16th is where the drama goes down on Sunday at the Memorial. Redesigned for the 2013 Presidents Cup, it gives players fits (its 3.368 average in 2012 ranked as the hardest par 3 on tour), yet No. 16 has also bestowed its share of highlights. Most notably, Tiger Woods' chip-in during the final round of the 2012 tournament, a shot Jack Nicklaus called "the most unbelievable thing I've ever seen."\nMany know Harbour Town for its iconic 18th hole, but the fate of the Heritage tournament is often dictated by the 190-yard 14th. It was statistically the hardest par 3 on tour in 2016 with a 3.441 average, highlighted -- or lowlighted -- by 83 bogeys and 64 double-bogeys or higher against 31 birds.\nYes, the Masters technically isn't a PGA Tour event, but damned if we're posting this gallery without Golden Bell on the list...Augusta National's fourth hole is statistically more challenging. Then again, as Jordan Spieth can attest, the 12th is not exactly a pushover; Jack Nicklaus has called it the toughest hole in tournament golf. Last year's numbers back those claims up, surrendering just 28 birdies in 292 player chances.