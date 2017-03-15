The preppy look is in style—Lacoste's collaboration with Supreme proves it
The Lacoste brand is synonymous with class, elegance and sophistication, and the company's polo is arguably the most iconic polo there is. That's why Lacoste's collaboration with Supreme, a New York City-based clothing company that serves skateboarders and caters to hip hop culture, is an intriguing one. Why would Supreme, which has captured a predominantly young, punk-rock crowd, be interested in partnering with a storied label such as Lacoste? Perhaps because prep is back in style. The pieces in this collaboration, which will be available online starting March 16, are inspired by some of the more iconic items in Lacoste's archive. The collegiate sweaters, collared long-sleeve Jerseys and piqué caps lend themselves perfectly for those who wish for more traditional golf course attire, while the windbreaker suit and colorful board shorts might appeal to those who would rather shake up their golf clothing options. Either way, golfers, rejoice: The preppy look is so in.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.