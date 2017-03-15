Must Reads
New collaboration

The preppy look is in style—Lacoste's collaboration with Supreme proves it

The Lacoste brand is synonymous with class, elegance and sophistication, and the company's polo is arguably the most iconic polo there is. That's why Lacoste's collaboration with Supreme, a New York City-based clothing company that serves skateboarders and caters to hip hop culture, is an intriguing one. Why would Supreme, which has captured a predominantly young, punk-rock crowd, be interested in partnering with a storied label such as Lacoste? Perhaps because prep is back in style. The pieces in this collaboration, which will be available online starting March 16, are inspired by some of the more iconic items in Lacoste's archive. The collegiate sweaters, collared long-sleeve Jerseys and piqué caps lend themselves perfectly for those who wish for more traditional golf course attire, while the windbreaker suit and colorful board shorts might appeal to those who would rather shake up their golf clothing options. Either way, golfers, rejoice: The preppy look is so in.

By
1

The "Tennis Sweater" is available in three colors

2

The "Pique Camp Caps" are designed in eight vibrant colors

3

The "Long Sleeve Jersey Polos" come in four colors

4

The "Track Jacket" comes in Supreme's iconic red, plus four additional colors

5

Likewise, the "Track Pants" are available in Supreme's well-known red, plus four additional colors

6

The "Pique Shorts" come in eight loud colors

Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
