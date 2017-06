U.S. Open Which course is the best U.S. Open venue? Our 'definitive' ranking Erin Hills is making its U.S. Open debut this year. Which got us thinking: what is the best U.S. Open venue? We asked a panel of 10 Golf Digest contributors to rank their favorite Open courses, based on factors such as course layout, tradition, past winners and excitement produced. Here are the results:

Start Slideshow