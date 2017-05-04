The best Star Wars-themed golf gear

Just when you think you've seen everything in this world, we give you Stormtrooper custom ball markers. This site, jeswingers.com, has an impressive amount of Star Wars-themed golf gear. jeswingers.com / $32.95
5
"May the Course Be With You" ball marker from TinyEpicMoments
Stephen Hennessey is an Associate Editor at Golf Digest who writes and edits for the magazine, website and digital platforms. Since he got hired, he has been working (probably too) hard to lose the distinction of the Golf Digest editor with the worst golf swing.
