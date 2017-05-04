Must Reads
May the 4th Be With You . . .

The best Star Wars-themed golf gear

In honor of May the 4th, we scoured the web to offer up some suggestions of golf gift ideas for the Star Wars geek in your life

Yoda headcover from Dick's Sporting Goods

So your clubs will be talking wise. dickssportinggoods.com / $30
TaylorMade Star Wars divot tool and ball marker

Greens superintendents will hope that these divot-repair tools don&#39;t have a little too much force on their greens... ebay.com / $15
SwingJuice Galactic Golf Star T-Shirt

If you have a Star Wars fan in your life, they&#39;ll appreciate this golf-themed T-shirt. swingjuice.com / $28
Stormtroopers stencil from Jeswingers

Just when you think you've seen everything in this world, we give you Stormtrooper custom ball markers. This site, jeswingers.com, has an impressive amount of Star Wars-themed golf gear.
jeswingers.com / $32.95
"May the Course Be With You" ball marker from TinyEpicMoments

We'd venture to bet that most golfers aren't scouring etsy for their next golf purchase. So we did the scouring for you. This "punny" ball marker does Star Wars in a subtle way.
etsy.com / $25
"May the Course Be with You" mug from RealPeopleGoods

Like we said, you never know what you're going to find on etsy.
etsy.com / $120
Yoda golf towel

And then there are Yoda towels. Not exactly subtle, but if you want the force on your side, this might be your accessory of choice. ebay.com / $18
Carbon-fiber painted Star Wars Stormtrooper Headcover by Jeswingers

One more headcover here: Jeswingers calls this its "Best Selling Headcover of 2016." See, the Star Wars golf market is bigger than you thought.
jeswingers.com / $89.95
"Chewbacca" headcover

Because your bag isn't really complete until Chewbacca is protecting your driver. amazon.com / $23
"May the Course Be with You Socks" by Sockprints

Yes, there are Star Wars/golf-themed socks. Yes, we might judge you just a little if you wore these to the course... etsy.com / $8.95
7-piece Star Wars Collector set

In case you just want to dig in and Star Wars-ify your whole bag. We'll leave this here. jet.com / $123.95
Stephen Hennessey is an Associate Editor at Golf Digest who writes and edits for the magazine, website and digital platforms. Since he got hired, he has been working (probably too) hard to lose the distinction of the Golf Digest editor with the worst golf swing.
