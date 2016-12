“I don’t feel like I’ve let the game down at all. I didn’t get into golf to try and grow the game," Rory McIlroy said, regarding bypassing the Rio Olympics. "I got into golf to win championships and all of a sudden you get to this point and there is a responsibility on you to grow the game, and I get that. But at the same time that’s not the reason that I got into golf. I got into golf to win. I didn’t get into golf to get other people into the game.”