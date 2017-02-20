The Best (And Worst) Of The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing\nA look back at what we'll remember in pro golf from the opening stretch of 2017.\nNot only did Thomas win both events in Hawaii, but he also became just the seventh player to break 60 in PGA Tour history and set the tour's 72-hole scoring record in a seven-shot romp at the Sony Open. Combined with his victory at the CIMB Classic in October, Thomas already has three wins in the 2016-2017 season. It's taken a couple years, but Thomas, 23, is finally being asked about something other than being Jordan Spieth's good friend.\nLike Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama also has a seven-shot win this season. Although that came in the fall portion of the schedule at the WGC-HSBC, his hot play carried over into 2017. He finished runner-up to Thomas at Kapalua and then defended his title at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.\nWoods set an ambitious schedule of four events in five weeks starting with the Farmers Insurance Open. He wound up playing just three rounds. After missing the cut at Torrey Pines, Woods shot an opening 77 in Dubai before withdrawing with back spasms. He then pulled out of his next two events and didn't even attend his scheduled press conference at Riviera because of his doctor's recommendation. Not surprisingly, his odds of winning the Masters have been slashed from 20/1 to 100/1 -- And at this point, even that higher number seems ridiculous.\nWhere do we begin? Putting off the green on purpose at Torrey Pines to set up a birdie? Playing a perfect pitch shot (shown) off Riviera's sixth green? Holing three chips/pitches in a NINE-hole stretch? At 46, Mickelson's short game is as sharp as ever.\nAs good as Thomas and Matsuyama have played in 2017, Spieth has been the most consistent. And the 23-year-old reminded everyone he's not done winning by cruising to victory at Pebble Beach. According to Vegas, he's the clear favorite at the Masters, where he has a win and two runner-ups in three appearances.\nThe Official World Golf Ranking can be difficult to understand, but in this case, it makes perfect sense. Dustin Johnson, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, dominated the field at Riviera to take the top spot from Jason Day. DJ also tops this list in the "best week" category. Two days before his latest win, fiancee Paulina Gretzky announced she's pregnant with the couple's second child.\nWhile their buddy, Justin Thomas, made the media rounds following his 59, Spieth and Kaufman hopped in a kayak and took it for a spin. Well, until it capsized. When in Hawaii, right?\nWith one (LONG) putt, Rahm announced himself as the PGA Tour's next young star. Rahm drained a 60-footer on Torrey Pines' 18th hole that capped a stunning back nine and guaranteed the former top-ranked amateur his first victory in the big leagues. He followed that up with a T-16 in Pheonix and a T-5 at Pebble, making Phil Mickelson's claim that Rahm is already "one of the best players in the world" hard to dispute.\nThe former U.S. Amateur champ's switch to a side-saddle putting method drew a lot of attention, but so far, it hasn't provided him with good results. DeChambeau began 2017 with a T-49 at the Sony Open and things have only gotten worse. He has three missed cuts and a WD since, while also learning that his putter was deemed non-conforming by the USGA. Of course, at just 23, he's got a lot of time to tinker.\nThe superstar entertainer flashed an impressive golf game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Making the cut with partner Justin Rose, Timberlake chipped in twice and just missed an ace on Pebble's famed seventh hole. Timberlake and business partner Tiger Woods also invested in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. That deserves a standing ovation as well.\nNot only did Reed pull off the ol' hit-it-to-yourself trick, he did it at the rowdiest spot in golf. Well, arguably the rowdiest. Maybe he'll pull this out again at the next Ryder Cup.\nFormerly of viral video fame as a member of the Bryan Bros, Wesley's ascension to world-class golfer continues to amaze. After winning three times during his Web.com Tour rookie year, Bryan's first season on the PGA Tour is off to a great start thanks to a T-4 at Riviera.\nThe Spaniard stripped down to his boxers to hit a fantastic recovery shot in Palm Springs. He was thankful to be wearing a clean pair -- and we were thankful he wasn't wearing tighty-whities.