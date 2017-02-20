Not only did Thomas win both events in Hawaii, but he also became just the seventh player to break 60 in PGA Tour history and set the tour&#39;s 72-hole scoring record in a seven-shot romp at the Sony Open. Combined with his victory at the CIMB Classic in October, Thomas already has three wins in the 2016-2017 season. It&#39;s taken a couple years, but Thomas, 23, is finally being asked about something other than being Jordan Spieth&#39;s good friend.
Golf World

The Best (And Worst) Of The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing

A look back at what we'll remember in pro golf from the opening stretch of 2017.

By