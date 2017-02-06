The 11 celebrities we're looking forward to watching at Pebble Beach this week\nWith the entertainment and golf world meeting in Monterey this week, here are the 11 celebrities we're looking forward to watching at Pebble Beach.\nPoor Ray. The affable comedian tries his damnedest, but seemingly every one of his shots finds the gallery, leading to a priceless, "Why the hell did I agree to this" look of resignation.\nTimberlake is one of the few celebrities that understands the pro-am's dichotomy of golf and entertainment. From impromptu concerts to breaking out the Carlton Dance, Timberlake never falls to deliver a performance. Better yet, he's pretty good with the sticks, too, owning a 3.4 handicap.\nSure, he's a good golfer (at one point boasting a sub-6 handicap). But the real reason we love watching Lewis is the cheesy set-ups from the announcing crew. "And let's go to 15, where Huey Lewis is 'Walking on a Thin Line' for his par attempt.'" Or "As Huey Lewis just found out, the 17th can 'Make a one man weep and make another man sing.'"\nDuhamel makes the list for two reasons: 1) I never fail to confuse him with "Justified" star Timothy Olyphant and B) If Duhamel's around, there's a good chance his wife Stacy Ferguson -- aka "Fergie" -- is on the premises.\nSome criticize the Swami for trying to do a knock-off Bill Murray impression, but give the guy credit for making an attempt to play to the fans. Plus, he visibly enjoys being a part of the tournament.\nAs part of its coverage, CBS will intermittently converse with celebrities, and Garcia -- a staple of the event -- is always roped into an interview. The actor puts on a courteous front, but Garcia's body language and demeanor seem to say, "Get me the F out of here, I'm trying to play some golf." Not only is it hysterical, it's a devotion to the game we appreciate and applaud.\nThe Great One hasn't quite translated his brilliance to the links, evidenced by a 12.6 handicap. Conversely, how often do we get to interact with royalty? No matter the arena, it's a pleasure to watch Gretzky at work.\nHow many times do you think Ribeiro has been asked to do the Carlton? Two thousand times? 5,000? And, bless his heart, he always busts it out with a smile on his face.\nIf only for the prospect of Rodgers' team down by one stroke going into 18, forcing the Packers quarterback to throw a Hail Mary by going for the green in two. Given his last-minute magic on the gridiron, that could be the moment of the golf season.\nAfter sending a hosel rocket into the crowd at TPC Scottsdale, there's a slight chance Wahlberg could be shell-shocked. But considering he just watched his beloved Patriots execute one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, we're guessing last week's shank is far from Wahlberg's mind.\nI am of the sincere belief that Murray's contributions to this event warrant a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. His journeys between the ropes -- and often outside them -- are must-see theater; his presence alone makes the AT&T one of the most anticipated tournaments of the year for casual fans. His act may not be for everybody, but for a sport desperately seeking ways to engage fringe and novice observers, Murray does more for the game than most players on tour.