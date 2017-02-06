Poor Ray. The affable comedian tries his damnedest, but seemingly every one of his shots finds the gallery, leading to a priceless, &quot;Why the hell did I agree to this&quot; look of resignation.
Pebble Beach

The 11 celebrities we're looking forward to watching at Pebble Beach this week

With the entertainment and golf world meeting in Monterey this week, here are the 11 celebrities we're looking forward to watching at Pebble Beach.