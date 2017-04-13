Rickie Fowler is honing in on greatness. When he linked up with coach Butch Harmon, part of their project was to make his swing less flat for consistency. &quot;Now I&#39;ll sometimes get too steep, and I have to go back to feeling a laid-off position,&quot; Fowler says. &quot;Not that I want to be there, but that&#39;s what I have to feel to get on plane.&quot; Be it style, social media or swing changes, the four-time PGA Tour winner isn&#39;t afraid to try new things. A drawer of the golf ball since childhood, he recently started playing a fade off the tee to find more fairways. To set up his win at the Honda Classic in February, he lopped an inch off his driver shaft and used the 43.5-inch model to finish T-17 in driving accuracy for the week while still averaging a commanding 304 yards. No matter what the experiment is, his natural athleticism always helps him excel. &quot;Rickie is starting to plan his year around majors,&quot; Harmon says. &quot;He knows he has to drive the ball a little better than last year.&quot; Fowler has done the work to make his swing less reliant on timing. Now it&#39;s about making his best golf appear at the right times. &#8212;Max Adler

Swing Sequence: Rickie Fowler

