Only a few players come to the PGA Tour with the &quot;can&#39;t miss&quot; tag. It stems from a top amateur pedigree and the power and polish to compete with the high-horsepower modern stars. Jon Rahm brings it all. A two-time Ben Hogan Award winner as the best player in college golf, the former Arizona State Sun Devil had an impressive 2016 professional debut, recording two top-threes in his first four starts on the PGA Tour. In six events, he won more than $1 million and earned full-time status for 2017. Rahm does a lot of his damage with his longest club. &quot;Driving is the best part of my game now,&quot; he says, and his long-ball statistics back it up. His money shot is the same one favored by another notable bomber with a similarly bowed left-wrist swing&#8212;U.S. Open champion and 2016 PGA Tour Player of the Year Dustin Johnson. &quot;A high fade is my go-to shot,&quot; Rahm says of his 305-yard rockets. &quot;I can hit it hard with low spin, and I still get good launch and consistency. I don&#39;t quite get it out there as far as D.J., but I hit it far enough.&quot; Plenty far from what these swing images imply. &#8212;Matthew Rudy

Swing Sequence: Jon Rahm

Only a few players come to the PGA Tour with the "can't miss" tag. It stems from a top amateur pedigree and the power and polish to compete with the high-horsepower modern stars. Jon Rahm brings it all. Study his swing frame-by-frame.