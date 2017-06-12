Recognizing a common theme among most of the top players in golf today doesn&#39;t take a Ph.D. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are all hyper-athletic and launch the ball off the tee without any fear. Based on that, our prediction is that Brooks Koepka is next in line for stardom. The huge-hitting Floridian won his first PGA Tour title in 2015 and made his first Ryder Cup team last year. Now he&#39;s poised for more hardware. &quot;The way the modern game is played and given his attitude&#8212;nothing fazes him&#8212;Brooks has what it takes to win a major,&quot; says Claude Harmon III, who has worked with Koepka since 2012. &quot;He&#39;s become a really good driver of the ball, and he&#39;s added more shots. His putting has improved a lot, too. It&#39;s a complete game.&quot; Koepka has geared his swing to produce a &quot;pull cut,&quot; his coach says. It&#39;s a shot that starts left but gently curves back toward the target. And with clubhead speed reaching 128 miles per hour, Koepka routinely carries it 300-plus yards. &quot;He hits a very heavy ball, like a boxer who throws hard punches,&quot; Harmon says. &quot;It&#39;s a great swing to copy.&quot; Though your mileage may vary. &#8211; Matthew Rudy

Swing Sequence: Brooks Koepka

Who says fades are weak? Swing like this, and you'll blast it, too: The huge-hitting Floridian won his first PGA Tour title in 2015 and made his first Ryder Cup team last year. Now he's poised for more hardware.

By
Photos by