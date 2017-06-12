Swing Sequence: Brooks Koepka\nWho says fades are weak? Swing like this, and you'll blast it, too: The huge-hitting Floridian won his first PGA Tour title in 2015 and made his first Ryder Cup team last year. Now he's poised for more hardware.\nRecognizing a common theme among most of the top players in golf today doesn't take a Ph.D. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are all hyper-athletic and launch the ball off the tee without any fear. Based on that, our prediction is that Brooks Koepka is next in line for stardom.\nThe huge-hitting Floridian won his first PGA Tour title in 2015 and made his first Ryder Cup team last year. Now he's poised for more hardware. "The way the modern game is played and given his attitude—nothing fazes him—Brooks has what it takes to win a major," says Claude Harmon III, who has worked with Koepka since 2012. "He's become a really good driver of the ball, and he's added more shots. His putting has improved a lot, too. It's a complete game."\nKoepka has geared his swing to produce a "pull cut," his coach says. It's a shot that starts left but gently curves back toward the target. And with clubhead speed reaching 128 miles per hour, Koepka routinely carries it 300-plus yards. "He hits a very heavy ball, like a boxer who throws hard punches," Harmon says. "It's a great swing to copy." Though your mileage may vary. – Matthew Rudy\nPRO-FILE: BROOKS KOEPKA\nAGE: 27 / 6-0 / 185 pounds\nRESIDES: West Palm Beach\nDRIVER: TaylorMade M2\nBALL: Titleist Pro V1x\n"He hits a very heavy ball, like a boxer who throws hard punches," Butch Harmon says. "It's a great swing to copy."\nMOVIN' ON UP\nA 320-yard tee shot starts with a two-inch adjustment. Koepka struggles when his ball position drifts back a touch. "When it's forward like it is here, Brooks feels like he can really rotate through the ball," says Claude Harmon III, Koepka's swing coach. "If it drifts back in his stance, it messes with his swing path."\nFRONT AND CENTER\nA big key for Koepka is making sure the club stays in front of his body on the backswing and downswing. That means Koepka doesn't pull the clubhead inside on the way back. And on the downswing, the clubhead stays outside his hands, so "he can swing free and really use his athleticism," Harmon says.\n\nENOUGH IS ENOUGH\n"My swing thought has always been the same—don't overswing," Koepka says. "I want to feel like I'm going back three-quarters instead of a full turn, and really firing from there." Harmon says the thought helps Koepka keep width to his swing and prompts him to make an aggressive turn through the ball.\n\nTHE MATCH GAME\nKoepka's ability to drive it long and straight under pressure comes from an ideal mixture of swing elements that square the club at impact, Harmon says: "His clubface is a little shut. So if he rotates his body and releases the club, he can go after the ball as hard as he wants, and it's going to go pretty straight."\nSWEET AND LOW\nWant to get a better release through impact? Borrow one of Koepka's favorite sensations. "He tries to feel the handle being low at impact, and his chest more open," Harmon says. "If the handle is higher, it's harder to release the club," which means the clubface won't be in position to hit his reliable cut.\nTURN, TURN, TURN\nLook at Koepka's follow-through.There's great body rotation. "You don't see too much separation between his left arm and body right after impact," Harmon says. "If that arm moves away too much, it means his chest stopped turning." When the chest stops, it's really difficult to control the shot shape and find the fairway.\n