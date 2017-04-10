Ranking the 9 most obscure Masters champions

How he won: A WWII vet, Keiser&#39;s final-round 74 held off a charging Ben Hogan to win by one. Compelling narrative: Keiser was an outsider, and by his account, members of Augusta National tried to keep him from winning. Grantland Rice tried to assess Keiser with a slow-play penalty, which he had no authority to do. The club gave him the wrong tee time . . . and a 13-year-old caddie. Some of this could be apocryphal, but others throughout the years have validated some of Keiser’s claims. How obscure was he: Only one other major top-10 finish in his career.
