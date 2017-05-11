Players Championship 2017: Winners & Losers\nWho were the winners and losers on Thursday at the 2017 Players Championship? Let's take a look with Golf Digest's roundup of birdies and bogeys.\nSawgrass is supposed to be a mental and emotional drain, a round of golf often labeled an exercise in futility. Scott missed this memo, navigating the course with the conviction of a quarterback at the homecoming dance. Often the sport's forgotten star, the Aussie was six under through 15 holes, grabbing the tournament lead. It appeared Scott was set to runaway with this rodeo... -- Joel Beall\n...Until Sawgrass knocked him on his behind. Scott made his first mistake of the day at the 16th, putting his second shot in the bunker and failing to get up-and-down. Then, after watching Sergio Garcia make an ace on the Island Green, Scott's tee ball found the drink, walking away with double. Following a wayward tee shot at the last, his approach again went scuba diving, equating to a 5-5-6 finish. He's still in good position heading into Friday, but that final 45 minutes was an unequivocal nightmare. -- JB\nWhen you put the ball in the fairway as often as McGirt, who ranks third on tour in driving accuracy, birdies will come at TPC Sawgrass. His precision on Thursday paid off to the tune of a five-under 67. McGirt's round was highlighted by a pair of eagles on both par 5s on the back, and if it weren’t for a pair of bogeys on that same nine it could have been a really special day. We’ll see if McGirt, who won the Memorial last year, can build on the hot start, something he couldn't hold at the Masters. -- Chris Powers\nA couple iffy shots -- not his new equipment -- were the reason behind McIlroy’s shaky opening round. Though a birdie at the last saved his day, double bogeys at the 10th and 14th holes put the four-time major champion in a big hole. Critics will want to point to his new equipment, and perhaps there will be an adjustment period. But, in all likelihood, McIlroy just had a bad day in tough conditions. -- Stephen Hennessey\nPlaying his first individual tournament since his disappointing finish in the Masters, where he shot 75 in the final round to spiral out of contention, Spieth looked to be off to a strong start at TPC Sawgrass. He birdied two of his first three holes, only to let a double bogey on his 10th derail his momentum. Hitting just four fairways en route to a 73, Spieth admitted he was fortunate his score wasn’t worse. “I really didn’t have control over my golf ball today,” he said. “I’ve got to figure it out." -- Sam Weinman\nFor those familiar with Cantlay, it’s no surprise the talented 25-year-old is near the top of the lead at the Players. The former No. 1 amateur in the world has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2017, highlighted by a runner-up at the Valspar Championship and T-3 in Hilton Head. It has been a long road for Cantlay, who took some time off from golf after his caddie and long-time friend, Chris Roth, died in a hit-and-run accident in 2016. What better way to complete his comeback than a win at TPC Sawgrass. -- SH\nReigning Masters champs do not have the best of track records at the Players. Garcia was victim to this Augusta hangover, with three bogeys and a double in his first six holes on Thursday. It was disheartening to watch, especially given Garcia's past success at Sawgrass. Conversely, after his triumph at Augusta, the rest of 2017 is basically a victory lap for Sergio... -- JB\n...As evidenced in Garcia's ace on the 17th hole, just the eighth hole-in-one in tournament history at the Island Green. The Cavaliers and Cubs are reigning champions, and Garcia is beloved by American fans. What exciting times we live in. -- JB\nRahm, who nearly won the Wells Fargo Championship last week and has risen to No. 12 in the world, continued his hot streak with a strong start on Thursday. The ultra-talented 22-year-old, already a winner this year at Torrey Pines, played bogey-free in his first career round at the Players Championship, shooting a four-under 68 to sit one back of the lead. Conventional wisdom is that TPC Sawgrass requires experience to navigate it. Perhaps Rahm is the exception. -- SH\nIf you build a drivable par 4, they will drive it. At least, that’s what the PGA Tour hoped with the biggest change of TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. But with a huge pond –- and a shaved bank funneling golf balls into that pond –- left of the green, the overwhelming majority of players decided the risk was much greater than the reward on Day 1. Fans waiting to see some fireworks -- especially from the morning’s two marquee groups (Jason Day/Rickie Fowler/Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson/Jordan Spieth/Hideki Matsuyama) –- were left disappointed as all six players hit irons off the tee. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a little more excitement there in the coming days. -- Alex Myers\nIf you can look past the bogeys on three of his last four holes, you’ll see that Day was two under on the round, and that’s worth a birdie in our book. Day hasn’t had the strongest year, understandable given his mother's battle with cancer. Shooting 70 isn’t amazing, but it could mean the dominant play we've come expect from the former world number one is right around the corner. -- Keely Levins\nWatson entered last year's Players as the No. 4 player in the world. He's down to No. 26, and judging by his FedEx Cup rank (116th), it's a standing that doesn't do the drop in his game justice. While he played well at the Zurich Classic, Watson continues to labor in individual stroke play events, at one point making five bogeys in a six-hole stretch on Thursday. If you're searching for the source of these woes, look no further than his iron game. Despite ranking fourth in strokes: gained: off-the-tee, Watson is 137th in approach. -- JB\nYou have to feel for English. Boasting just one top 30 in his past eight starts, English looked lost at Sawgrass, carding four doubles and a triple in route to an 84. The 27-year-old certainly has the talent of a top-30 tour player, finishing no worse than 42nd the past four years in the FedEx Cup standings. Unfortunately, he has some work to do this summer to keep his card for 2018. -- JB\nThis season has not been kind to Holmes, who has just one top 20 in 10 individual events. Coupled with his recent struggles at the Players -- missing the cut in three of his past four appearances -- he was far from a trendy pick this week. However, the 35-year-old showed no sign of sluggishness on Thursday at Sawgrass, making seven birdies on the day to finish with a four-under 68. If Holmes can keep his drives in the short stuff -- an issue that has wreaked havoc on his game in 2017 -- expect to see his name on the leader board this weekend. -- JB\nYou may remember Duke firing arguably the round of the year at TPC Sawgrass last year and Wilcox making the first hole-in-one at No. 17 in 14 years. But the two surprising stars from the 2016 Players are not in the field this year. Of course, this is their fault for not doing much of anything the rest of the season. It’s also yet another example of how volatile pro golf is – and how cruel the game can be. -- AM