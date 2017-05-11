Sawgrass is supposed to be a mental and emotional drain, a round of golf often labeled an exercise in futility. Scott missed this memo, navigating the course with the conviction of a quarterback at the homecoming dance. Often the sport&#39;s forgotten star, the Aussie was six under through 15 holes, grabbing the tournament lead. It appeared Scott was set to runaway with this rodeo... -- Joel Beall
Players Championship

Players Championship 2017: Winners & Losers

Who were the winners and losers on Thursday at the 2017 Players Championship? Let's take a look with Golf Digest's roundup of birdies and bogeys.

By