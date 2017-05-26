U.S. Open history: Winner in 2016; Runner-up in 2015. Current Vegas odds: 6/1 (Favorite; Lines from golfodds.com) Reason to pick: He’s the best player in the world and he’d be going for a three-peat in this event if not for a three-putt. Need we say more? Cause for concern: We’re trying to think of something, but it’s tough.
2017 U.S. Open: 13 Picks To Win At Erin Hills

Our weekly ranking of the 13 best bets (with updated Vegas odds) to win the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

