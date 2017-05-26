2017 U.S. Open: 13 Picks To Win At Erin Hills\nOur weekly ranking of the 13 best bets (with updated Vegas odds) to win the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.\nU.S. Open history: Winner in 2016; Runner-up in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 6/1 (Favorite; Lines from golfodds.com)\nReason to pick: He’s the best player in the world and he’d be going for a three-peat in this event if not for a three-putt. Need we say more?\nCause for concern: We’re trying to think of something, but it’s tough.\nU.S. Open history: Winner in 2013.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: Rose hasn’t won in 2017, but he’s been close, in particular at the year’s first major when he lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia. Of all the big names, Rose seems to be the best value at more than three times the odds of favorite Dustin Johnson.\nCause for concern: Despite his stellar play, it’s odd that Rose has gone so long without a victory (2015 Zurich Classic). Well, other than that Olympic gold medal he likes to show off.\nU.S. Open history: Five top 10s, including a T-5 last year.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: A green jacket? A hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players? A wedding in July? It’s clearly the Year of Sergio.\nCause for concern: Erin Hills' bent-grass greens are going to be lightning quick, which is something he’s struggled with. Oh, right. He won at Augusta National. Never mind. It's still the Year of Sergio.\nU.S. Open history: Winner in 2015.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 12/1\nReason to pick: The best grinder of today’s young stars, Spieth's win at Chambers Bay in 2015 made him the youngest U.S. Open champ since Bobby Jones in 1923. He’s also one of the few players in the field to have played Erin Hills in competition having made it to the quarterfinals of the 2011 U.S. Amateur.\nCause for concern: Spieth has uncharacteristically struggled on the greens this year, causing him to briefly switch to a mallet putter at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He went back to old reliable the following week, but the confidence with that club isn't what it once was.\nU.S. Open history: Five top 10s in six tries, including two runner-ups (2011 and 2013).\nCurrent Vegas odds: 15/1\nReason to pick: Day has been remarkably consistent in this event thanks to a 70.71 scoring average that probably makes Mike Davis cringe. And now the Aussie -- along with basically everyone in the field -- will get his first crack at a par 72 in the tournament.\nCause for concern: As steady as Day has been in golf's toughest test, a trying 2017 has been marked by inconsistency. The former World No. 1 showed plenty of positive signs during a playoff loss at the Byron Nelson, but it was just his second top 10 of the season.\nU.S. Open history: T-23 in 2016 (low amateur)\nCurrent Vegas odds: 20/1\nReason to pick: This will be Rahm's first U.S. Open as a pro, but based on his other first time experiences this season, we're not expecting him to back down from the big stage.\nCause for concern: At times, Rahm has shown an ability to frustrate easy when things aren't going well. And at the U.S. Open, it's all about managing yourself when things aren't going well -- because they usually aren't going well.\nU.S. Open history: Winner in 2011.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 10/1 (Second favorite behind Dustin Johnson)\nReason to pick: He's Rory McIlroy playing at a U.S. Open that will have uncharacteristically wide fairways. Sprinkle in a little rain and we could be looking at another route like what we saw at Congressional in 2011.\nCause for concern: We thought Rory was past his rib issues, but they flared up again at the Players. All this time away (throw in a wedding and a honeymoon) has kept him from practicing -- and getting used to that new bag of TaylorMade equipment.\nU.S. Open history: Three top 20s in four starts, including a T-4 in 2014.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 30/1\nReason to pick: After a rough start to the season, Koepka caught fire starting at the WGC-Match Play with a run of five consecutive top 16s, including a runner-up at the Valero Texas Open. His length gives him an edge over most of the field, and his odds are just long enough to put a few bucks on him.\nCause for concern: Koepka failed to make the match-play portion of the 2011 U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills, but he shot a respectable 71. . . so, that's a stretch. But he is carrying around the added weight of trying to make a hole-in-one to win boatloads of beer for fans. Talk about pressure.\nU.S. Open history: T-4 in 2014.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 25/1\nReason to pick: The Swede had a run of six straight top 30s at the U.S. Open come to an end last year at Oakmont when he withdrew with two holes to play in his second round with "minor neck and knee issues" (unofficially, he also had a minor case of not wanting to get up early the next day just to miss the cut). More importantly, his historic performance at last year's British Open showed that when he's on, he can beat anyone anywhere.\nCause for concern: It's been a weird PGA Tour season for Stenson, who has balanced out four strong performances with four missed cuts. We're guessing the good Henrik shows up in Wisconsin.\nU.S. Open history: T-32 in 2016.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 30/1\nReason to pick: Remember when JT was firing 59 and winning every week? Well, that wasn't that long ago. Thomas has since cooled down, but he added a pair of T-5s at the WGC-Mexico Championship and the Zurich Classic. Plus, he's one of the rare players with experience here, having lost in the Round of 32 at the 2011 U.S. Amateur.\nCause for concern: Although he's one of the best ball-strikers on tour (8th in strokes gained/tee-to-green), Thomas' strokes gained/putting has dipped to 62nd.\nU.S. Open history: First appearance.\nCurrent Vegas odds: 40/1\nReason to pick: Did you watch the Ryder Cup? Pieters was arguably Europe's best player at Hazeltine last fall, putting together a 4-1 record. Pieters backed that up with a T-4 at this year's Masters.\nCause for concern: It's the Belgian's first start at the U.S. Open. Then again, his first trip to Augusta National went pretty well.\nU.S. Open history: T-21 in 2011, T-41 in 2012. (Both as an amateur)\nCurrent Vegas odds: Not currently listed.\nReason to pick: Cantlay has been the surprise of the golf season with close calls in Tampa and Hilton Head after missing 27 months due to a back injury. Cantlay was low amateur in his U.S. Open debut and later that year he was a finalist in the U.S. Amater at. . . you guessed it. Erin Hills.\nCause for concern: Despite Cantlay’s great start to 2017, he still has some work to do to get into the U.S. Open field. So he can't really be a "best bet" because technically, he's not even a bet yet.\nU.S. Open history: SIX runner-ups (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013)\nCurrent Vegas odds: 30/1\nReason to pick: We couldn't leave Phil off the list, now could we? The man with more close calls in the national championship than anyone in history will turn 47 during the tournament, but there's no reason to think he doesn't have another run in him, especially at a course expected to have much more generous fairways than a typical U.S. Open venue. Mickelson has yet to miss a cut this season.\nCause for concern: Mickelson hasn't won since his surprising victory at the 2013 British Open.