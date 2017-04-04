Photos: At The 2016 Masters\nExclusive images from Golf Digest photographers at Augusta National\nDanny Willett becomes the 80th Masters champion.\nPatrons applaud as Danny Willett closes out his round.\nDanny Willett celebrates in the green jacket.\nA disappointed Jordan Spieth is the runnerup.\nDanny Willett makes a birdie putt on No. 16 in the final round.\nJordan Spieth hits his tee shot on No. 12 in the final round.\nDanny Willett hits an approach shot on Sunday.\nJordan Spieth reacts to his putt on No. 9 on Sunday.\nJordan Spieth hits off the tee on No. 4 on Sunday.\nA quiet gallery surrounds a green on Saturday.\nBernhard Langer studies a putt during the third round.\nRory Mcilroy hits his tee shot on No. 18 on Saturday.\nSmylie Kaufman plays himself into Sunday's final pairing.\nSoren Kjeldsen walks to the No. 13 green during the third round.\nBryson DeChambeau hangs his head on Saturday.\nRory McIlroy hits an approach shot during Saturday's round.\n\nShane Lowry follows a shot on Saturday.\nJordan Spieth walks alone on Saturday.\nRory McIlroy misses a birdie putt attempt on No. 18 during the third round.\nJason Day hits off a tee on Satuday.\nHideki Matasuyama tees off during the third round.\nA patron follows the third round action.\nJordan Spieth hits his second shot on No. 18 on Saturday.\nPatrons line the fairway as Rory McIlroy hits from the tee on No. 8 on Saturday.\nThe sun goes down on the third round of the Masters.\nHideki Matsuyama hits during the third round.\nJordan Spieth hits from the pine straw on Saturday.\nRory McIlroy escapes a bunker during the third round.\nBryson DeChambeau hits from a bunker on Saturday.\nJordan Spieth hits an approach shot during Saturday's round.\nDustin Johnson plays from a bunker during the third round.\nRory McIlroy fades on Saturday.\nTom Watson makes his final appearance on No. 18 at Augusta National on Friday.\nRory McIlroy makes a run on Friday.\nJordan Spieth hits a tee shot during the second round.\nPatrons surround the green on No. 2 during the second round.\nDustin Johnson follows his tee shot on No. 18 on Friday.\nAmateur Paul Chaplet hits on Friday.\nTom Watson waits on No. 18.\nMartin Kaymer hits a shot during the second round.\nJordan Spieth tracks a putt on Friday.\nPaul Casey hits out of a bunker on Friday.\nBill Haas hits out of the pine straw on Friday.\nAmateur Bryson DeChambeau follows his shot on No. 3 during the second round.\nHideki Matsuyama aims for the flag on Friday.\nTom Watson misses his putt on No. 18.\nJordan Spieth maintains the lead on Friday.\nDanny Willett hits from a bunker during the second round.\nTom Watson is joined by his wife Hilary as he bids farewell to Augusta.\nAmateur Bryson DeChambeau greets patrons on Friday.\nShane Lowry hits on No. 2 during the second round.\nTom Watson tips his hat to the patrons on No. 13 on Friday.\nPatrons surround the green as the players approach No. 2 on Friday.\nMartin Kaymer escapes a bunker during the second round.\nBernhard Langer hits from the pine straw on Friday.\nErnie Els on Friday.\nJ.B. Holmes hits a shot out of the pine needles during the second round.\nAugusta National is a blur of activity as patrons enter for the second round.\nBrandt Snedeker tees off on No. 1 on Friday.\nDavid Lingmerth hopes to improve his play on Friday.\nSmylie Kaufman hits a shot on Friday.\nDarren Clarke follows his shot during the second round.\nKeegan Bradley hits out of a bunker on Friday.\nRory Mcilroy hits out of the pine needles during the first round.\nAdam Scott hits out of a bunker on Thursday.\nShane Lowry and his caddie are happy with his play on Thursday.\nJason Day hits his approach on No. 15 during the first round.\nMartin Kaymer tees off on No. 12 on Thursday.\nBubba Watson shows some frustration with Thursday's wind.\nRory McIlory hits his tee shot on No. 12 during the first round.\nDaniel Berger tees off on No. 18 on Thursday.\nJason Day hits from the pine needles on Thursday.\nSergio Garcia takes aim during the first round.\nJason Day hits his third shot on No. 11 on Thursday.\nMartin Kaymer walks in the shadow of a pine on Thursday.\nPhil Mickelson hits a shot out of the pine needles during the first round.\nRory McIlroy walks off the 17th green.\nJack Nicklaus hits ceremonial opening tee shot on No. 1.\nThe Big Three pose at the start of the 80th Masters.\nGary Player tees off on No. 1.\nArnold Palmer waves to the crowd.\nJack Nicklaus tees off on No. 1.\nArnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus wait on the first hole.\nJordan Spieth hits out of the pine needles on No. 11 on Thursday.\nTom Watson is appearing in his final Masters as a competitor.\nPhil Mickelson hits out of the pine needles in the first round.\nJustin Rose escapes a bunker in the first round.\nCharley Hoffman checks his yardage book on Thursday.\nTom Watson, Charley Hoffman and Lee Westwood play the 10th hole.\nThongchai Jaidee hits his approach shot on Thursday.\nAmateur Cheng Jin hits on the No. 14 tee on Thursday.\nA spectator sports an Augusta National tattoo.\nRickie Fowler ponders his options from the pine needles on No. 13.\nPaul Casey hits on No. 6 in the first round.\nPatrick Reed hits from the sand on No. 2.\nPatrons watch the action on Amen Corner as the trio of Jason Spieth, Paul Casey and Bryson DeChambeau putt.\nBryson DeChambeau hits down the fairway on Thursday.\nThe Augusta National clubhouse is quiet before the start of the Par 3 Contest.\nGary Player and Tom Watson descend into a sea of yellow.\nRickie Fowler celebrates a second consecutive hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.\nShadows fall across No. 10 during Wednesday's practice round.\nEllie Day and daughter Lucy enjoy the Par 3 Contest.\nBilly Horschel hits a tee shot on No. 14 on Wednesday.\nBill Haas' son plays in Wednesday's contest.\nClear skies lie over Amen Corner on Wednesday.\nPaulina Gretzky caddies for Dustin Johnson in the Par 3 Contest.\nA caddie uses a rangefinder during Wednesday's practice session.\nTroy Merritt's son watches his dad hit an iron shot.\nMarc Leishman's family gathers at the Par 3 Contest.\nA spectator takes a rest on Wednesday.\nThe grounds crew works on No. 10 prior to Wednesday's practice session.\nBilly Horschel crosses the bridge on No. 12 on Wednesday.