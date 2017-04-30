2017 Mother's Day Golf Gifts\nLooking for something more than just flowers to give to mom this year? Check out our selection of golf (and non-golf) items that will show her how much you care.\nAfter seeing supermodel Karlie Kloss in these compression tights, mom won't be able to wait to try them on. The adidas by Stella McCartney Collection keeps launching exciting pieces that don't skimp on performance elements. The Run Sprintweb Tights are ventilated will adidas' climacool technology, have mesh on the lower legs and are finished off with a drawcord on the elastic waist.\nadidas.com / $120\nYou might role your eyes when you see a letter from mom in your mail box, but it no doubt warms your heart every time you open it up. Give her a quality stationary to send notes on. These embossed golf-ball cards pair perfectly with the matching lined envelopes. Each is finished with gold hand-painted edges, which give it a real elegant feel.\nbellinvito.com / $60\nThis bottle is ideal for the mom that falls for the latest shake or water-flavor trends. The pocket in the grip holds a credit card or keys. It allows for interchangeable tops, has an easy-carry lanyard and is made in the USA. In addition, 10 percent of proceeds go to the company's foundation, which awards scholarships to workers pursuing careers in manufacturing.\nBe50strong.com / $13\nPersonalization options make these already great headphones even better. Pick mom's favorite colors and make one unique to her style without sacrificing sound quality. And the noise cancellation abilities are seriously impressive.\nbose.com / $450\nAloe Vera leather technology makes this glove a standout. The Aloe component gives it an extremely soft feel, and mom's hands will retain that softness post round. Mesh along the fingers and knuckles is a great touch for cool comfort, too.\nfootjoy.com / $16\nThe G/FORE Disrupter takes a cue from one of the hottest current street-style shoe trends. It is lightweight, and the focus is on comfort. The simple white base will match everything, and the chrome heel detail adds personality.\nGfore.com / $215\nActivity trackers make a great gift, if they have the right features. Garmin's newest will have mom covered. It monitors heart rate, steps, sleep, calories burned and workouts. The battery lasts almost five days, and it's waterproof. A unique feature is the ability to tracks stress so that mom can recognize when and how to relax.\nbuy.garmin.com/ $140\nThis duffle is perfect for that weekend getaway mom no doubt deserves. It is lightweight but that doesn't mean the quality is sacrificed-- Herschel is a brand built on quality. The bag also collapses into a small internal pocket that makes it great to stick in her golf bag or store in the car.\nshop.herschelsupply.com / $30\nActive moms will live in this water-repellent, windproof jacket. It is lightweight and features three pockets (a mom-apparel requirement). It's also packable so she can stick it in her bag and have it at the ready when the clouds look ominous.\njlindebergusa.com / $185\nThis leather roll holds up to seven pairs of earrings and has three large pockets for necklaces, bracelets or whatever keepsakes need a safe place to live while mom is on the course or at the gym. Go the extra mile and get it personalized through the website. leatherology.com / $60\nMom will love this ultra-comfortable classic white tee. Linksoul is great at creating simple-but-to-the-point pieces that get the job done, and this is no exception.\nlinksoul.com / $35\nThis performance top will keep mom cool and protected in the sun. The fabric is built with UV protection and is moisture-wicking. The mesh fabric panel at the bottom adds a feminine touch and loose feel.\nshop.lululemon.com / $88\nMoms love to capture memories and share photos, so why not treat her to a quality camera? The Nikon D5600 shoots five frames per second so she's guaranteed to get that perfect shot, hopefully one where everyone's eyes are open. It also captures HD-video so she can record her (or your) golf swing during practice sessions. Nikon's SnapBridge allows for easy uploads right to a smartphone so she can share all the memories instantly.\nnikonusa.com / $700\nIt's a small gift, but mom will value the usefulness of the Twister 2.5 Pin. The quick and easy divot tool has a built in pencil sharpener and ball marker. It comes in a variety of colors, so pick her favorite. It also comes with the backing of this year's Golf Digest Editors' Choice to guarantee she'll love it.\npitchfixusa.com / $17\nThis mini Bluetooth speaker really packs a punch. Smaller than the company's other speakers, the Soundchuck Mini is ultra-portable, and the carabiner clip attaches perfectly to a golf bag, cart or even belt loop. Just remember: If mom has the speaker, she controls what's playing.\ncobragolf.com / $80\nRalph Lauren Golf's jersey pullover is so comfortable, mom will want to wear it everyday. The shawl collar and off-center zipper add a stylish touch that makes this top standout.\nralphlauren.com / $125\nOwning a quality pair of sunglasses is a necessity. The Blaze sunglasses will add a touch of style to mom's look, but she'll also appreciate the UV protection and extra coverage the oversized shape provides. This design flatters just about any face shape.\nray-ban.com / $170\nIf you're in the dog house or have the means to really treat mom this year, go big with something like this red leather golf bag from Seamus. It is hand-sewn and ultra luxe. If $995 isn't in the budget, opt for the collection's accessories, which are just as stylish. Mom will appreciate the minimalist purse or red-leather lanyard for their practicality as much as the quality of the materials.\nseamusgolf.com / $29-$995\nThis collection is curated with relaxing, small-lot teas including Darjeeling, quince, mountain oolong, orange jasmine, vanilla pear and lemon lavender. Each of the handcrafted pyramid infusers will seem like a new gift every time mom opens one up. Now try to leave her alone for at least the length of time it takes finish her cup.\nteaforte.com / $30\nThis top has everything mom wants on the course and more. It's got sun protection, four-way stretch, sweat-wicking fabric and anti-odor technology. Not to mention she'll look great in it, too.\nunderarmour.com / $60