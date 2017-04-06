How&#39;s that for an opening round? In turbulent winds, Hoffman played his final 13 holes at eight under, finishing with a sizzling seven-under 65. Given the rest of the field&#39;s struggles -- Hoffman&#39;s 65 was nearly nine shots lower than the average score -- it was one of the best rounds in recent Masters memory. Hoffman&#39;s played well this season, highlighted by a T-2 at Bay Hill and another top 5 at Riviera, and finished T-9 at Augusta National in 2015. He&#39;s not a household name; conversely, with such a performance in difficult conditions, don&#39;t expect Hoffman to wilt under the newfound spotlight. -- Joel Beall
The Masters

Masters Winners & Losers: Hoffman rolls, Spieth falters

Who were the winners and losers on Thursday at the 2017 Masters? Let's take a look with Golf Digest's roundup of birdies and bogeys:

