Masters Winners & Losers: Hoffman rolls, Spieth falters\nWho were the winners and losers on Thursday at the 2017 Masters? Let's take a look with Golf Digest's roundup of birdies and bogeys:\nHow's that for an opening round? In turbulent winds, Hoffman played his final 13 holes at eight under, finishing with a sizzling seven-under 65. Given the rest of the field's struggles -- Hoffman's 65 was nearly nine shots lower than the average score -- it was one of the best rounds in recent Masters memory. Hoffman's played well this season, highlighted by a T-2 at Bay Hill and another top 5 at Riviera, and finished T-9 at Augusta National in 2015. He's not a household name; conversely, with such a performance in difficult conditions, don't expect Hoffman to wilt under the newfound spotlight. -- Joel Beall\nThe 25-year-old Belgian recorded five birdies in his first 10 holes, racing out to a three-shot lead. Social media was crooning his merits, collectively noting we should have seen this coming given Pieters’ remarkable performance at the Ryder Cup (4-0-1 record), along with top-5 finishes at Riviera and Mexico. It was quite the narrative, another fresh face to golf’s ever-growing youth revolution. That is, until Pieters reached Amen Corner… -- JB\nAw, Amen Corner, she is a marvelous mortician. Pieters saw his three-shot lead disintegrate in minutes, bogeying the par-4 11th and doubling the par-3 12th, the latter thanks to Pieters’ tee shot finding Rae’s Creek. Pieters then sent his drive on No. 13 WAY right, forcing him to take par on a hole that surrendered its share of birdies. Pieters also doubled the 18th, playing the final eight holes in five over. He’s still in good shape at even par for the tournament, but Pieters is likely going to bed wondering what could have been. -- JB\nPlaying in his first Masters, you probably didn't pick McGirt to be a first-round factor. But that’s okay -- McGirt’s been overlooked for much of his career. Seven years of playing mini-tours such as the eGolf Tour, the Gateway Tour and the Hooters Tour, McGirt finally made it to the PGA Tour in 2011. Then after 164 starts last June, McGirt won the Memorial for his first PGA Tour win and an invite to Augusta. Now the career grinder is looking to give the golf world some more memories of his own after a stellar first round. -- Stephen Hennessey\nThree over after eight holes, Rory McIlroy fought back on the closing nine with three birdies to finish at even par, giving him some momentum into Friday's round. For the four-time major champion, who’s in search of the career Grand Slam once again this week at Augusta National, he's right within range to do something special this weekend. -- SH\nMatsuyama, the No. 4 player in the world, did not have a good first day at Augusta. When the beginning of your season includes two wins and two second-place finishes, you don’t expect to open with a four-over 76 at the Masters. While many players struggled with the tough conditions, Matsuyama’s round of one birdie, one double and three bogeys was quite unremarkable. He sits 11 shots behind leader Charley Hoffman. -- Keely Levins\nYou may have heard Spieth ran into trouble at this corner of the course in his last Augusta go-around. But on Thursday, the 2015 Masters champ parred the difficult 11th and 12th, and recorded a birdie on the 13th for good measure. Given the windy environment, playing this trio of holes in one under is an accomplishment in itself. However, with last year’s debacle not far from anyone’s mind, it has to be considered a moral victory as well. -- JB\nUnfortunately, for the second consecutive competitive round at the Masters, Spieth posted a quadruple bogey. The blunder came at the par-5 15th, with Spieth spinning his third shot into the drink. He overcompensated on his fifth, flying it over the green and leaving a difficult pitch. The chip wasn’t close, and Spieth staggered into the hole with a three-jack. Spieth finished the day at three over, staggering considering the nine on his card. -- JB\nThe baby-faced 22-year-old from England posted a respectable 71 in the first round of the Masters. The one-under round unfortunately included a double bogey on the 18th. Though that last hole is tough to stomach, any score under par was considered a success due to the strong winds that whipped through Augusta. In the 2016 Masters, Fitzpatrick’s final-round 67 -- coupled with the turbulent proceedings on the leaderboard -- back-doored him into the top 10, finishing at T-7. -- KL\nRose loves the first round of the Masters. Entering today, he owned a 70.73 average in 11 Thursday outings. The rest of the tournament hasn't been as generous (72.46 in Friday-Sunday rounds). However, Rose put himself in the early conversation thanks to a one-under 71. "It was certainly very, very tough out there. I haven't played this course in a heavy wind like this before, or certainly nothing this heavy," Rose said. "And there's no respite out there. Even simple tap‑ins aren't simple." It may not have been a cake walk, but through Day 1, Rose is still walking. -- JB\nThe general sentiment believes Oosthuizen plays better at Augusta National than his record states. Yes, he had the double-eagle and second-place finish in 2012. It’s also his only top-10 finish in eight tries. It doesn’t appear he’s changing that tune this spring, as the 2010 Open champ stumbled to a five-over 77. To his credit, he bounced back admirably after bogeying four consecutive holes on the front, getting it as low as two over on the back. Alas, a triple on the 15th did him in, and will need a valiant effort on Friday just to make the cut. -- JB\nPerhaps it's too early to start talking about Mickelson chasing history and becoming the oldest Masters champion ever, but we know the thought is in Lefty’s mind. Phil knows golf history, and he knows he’s seven months older than Jack Nicklaus when the Golden Bear won his sixth green jacket at 46. Following a one-under 71, Mickelson finds himself on the leader board as he looks for his fourth green jacket. And though there are still 54 holes to go, Phil knows the angles and undulations of Augusta National as well as anybody in this field. -- SH\nWillett began his day with two 6s; given the struggles with his game since winning the green jacket last spring, it looked like it Willett wasn't going to be playing this weekend. However, the Englishman answered, and answered with fire, getting back to even (although he finished at one-over thanks to a three-putt at No. 18). Despite the adventure on the 18th, it's a testament to Willett's fortitude that he didn't fold under that rough start. -- JB\nAugusta National has never been kind to Stenson: in 11 previous tournaments, his best finish is T-14. But in weather often associated with the Open Championship, the day presented an opening for Stenson to work some magic. Instead, Stenson opened with a 40 and never quite got back on track, finishing with a 77. Unless he does something historic on Friday, it doesn't appear Stenson will break his Masters curse. -- JB\nStop us if you’ve heard this before: Lee Westwood is in the top five of a major leaderboard. The 43-year-old Englishman, who finished T-2 last year for his 18th top 10 in a major championship, recorded an impressive two-under 70 on Thursday, including birdies on five of his final six holes. We should know by now to throw out recent history with Westy, as he was without a top 10 this season. In blustery conditions that mirrored a British spring day, Westwood has given himself as chance again at that elusive major. -- SH