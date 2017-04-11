Masters 2017: The Week In Instagrams\nSergio's major breakthrough, Rose's close call, and players and fans take in the action at Augusta\nCongrats @thesergiogarcia Incredible battle out there. Sport in the moment can be tough. But it's just sport. Hope you guys enjoyed as much as we did. Thanks for the support all week. #Team🌹\nSergio Garcia has DONE IT! He beat Justin Rose on the first playoff hole to win the Masters and his first major. Today would've been Seve Ballesteros' 60th birthday 🙏. Dreams DO come true!\n2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @thesergiogarcia You deserve it all amigo!! #Repost @europeantour\n・・・\nAnd it fits perfectly 👏\nIt's one day over and I already can't wait until next year. Can't beat @themasters!\nIt's been an incredible nine months for Stewart Hagestad: • Met Amateur champion\n• U.S. Mid-Am champion\n• MGA Player of the Year • Low Amateur at 81st Masters 📸: Chris Trotman/Augusta National\nThere are many ways to watch @TheMasters. Rest is rust\n#Repost @golfdigest ・・・\nFor Arnie.\n•\n•\n📸: @benwalton_gd\nThe famous 12th hole at Augusta National Golf Club during a Tuesday morning practice round #TheMasters #AugustaNational #AmenCorner\nGot to play a few holes with this guy (under a torrential downpour) AND sip on some gin and juice with him afterward. He's even cooler in person!\nThe greatest Sunday of the year 🙌🏻\nrory mcilroy on hole no. 15, thursday at augusta national. #golfdigest #golf #augustanational #themasters #nikon\nphil mickelson on hole no. 13, friday at the masters. we've started calling this location "studio13" @christrotman #golfdigest #golfworld #golf #themasters #augustanational #nikon #philmickelson\nIt's always a nice walk to the office in Augusta.\ngolfdigest #golfworld #nikonlove\nPimento cheese Sammy with my augusta cup and masters on Tv...🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #winning\nFor Seve ☝🏼\nYour low amateur at the 1999 Masters ... @TheSergioGarcia.\nFrom one champion to another. 😄😄\nOn deadline. #Masters\nCongrats [@thesergiogarcia](https://instagram.com/thesergiogarcia! Very exciting final round watching my good friends fighting it out for the green jacket. Great playing both of you! H\nVery happy to be able to add this guy to the rest of my gallery of #Masters champions portraits to cap off a week of Augusta nostalgia...In this batch: Sergio Garcia, Jack Burke, Jr., Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw, Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Billy Casper, and Arnold Palmer. Big thanks to @mmarseu, @matt_ginella, @christianiooss and @kerryfbrady for making these possible over the years. #portraits #makeportraits #golf #golfphotography #greenjacket @canonusa #linhof #4x5 #type55\nHello again ... 🏌⛳👍 ️#golf #masters #augusta #georgia #golfdigest #monday\nChairman's Party with my better half. She is a forest fire 🔥 Looking forward to The Masters. Best week of the year.\nSharlene is sad her first Par 3 contest was canceled because of rain. Sharlene está triste porque su primer torneo de par 3 fue cancelado por lluvia. @themasters #Par3Contest #RainOut\nRespect. #TheMasters\nGoodnight from Sergio's Masters 🌕\nHappy for my friend and partner on his Masters victory. I haven't played with too many people that have the talent Sergio does, it was only a matter of time before all the pieces fell into place and he got his major victory. Proud of you @thesergiogarcia\nEnjoy this one Tio, you deserve it 👌🏻🏆\nBrandt Snedeker's son and @charleyhoffman's daughter share caddie duties in the Par 3 Contest. #themasters\nPatrons cheer Phil Mickelson after he makes a 41-foot eagle putt on No. 2 during the first round of #themasters.\nCongratulations to Sergio Garcia on your first major victory at #TheMasters. We'll see you at Erin Hills!\nMajor Champion. #theMasters\n15 years ago I shot this image of a fiery Spaniard winning the Mercedes Championship. Today Sergio Garcia won his first major championship by beating Justin Rose in a dramatic playoff at Augusta. After 73 major torunament starts, #74 was magic...Congrats Ser-gee-oh! Ser-gee-oh! @thesergiogarcia #sergiogarcia #augusta #themasters2017 #photooftheday #golf #pga\n\nThis is epic. That is all.\nTheMasters\nCheers for @mattkuchargolf after he makes a hole-in-one on No. 16 and gifts the ball he used to a young patron. #themasters\njust a little bit around the edges... #augustanational #themasters #golfdigest #golfworld #golf #nikon #mower\nWhen you drain your par putt to share the 54-hole lead.\n•\n📸: @domfurore\nI ❤ @themasters!! #pure\nLife goal ▶ fill this thing out. (Thanks for the momento @harryarnettcg)\nBreaking80 #NoImNot #TheMasters #AugustaNationalGolfClub #Augusta #Masters\nTheMasters with my brother, uncle & pop was ALL TIME! Now I'll never hear the end of it 😂.\nAugustaNational #CallawayGolf\nReturning to the course after a little delay made for a serene walk through Amen Corner. 🙏 #themasters\nThe tournament is over but we will be reflecting on @themasters from 2017 for many years to come. Photo by @channingbenjaminphotography • Augusta National GC (Hole 15)\nJust got word that @djohnsonpga wrenched his back last night and is iffy for competition! That's bad news for the world's #1 and for the @themasters. Here is a photo I shot of DJ yesterday when he was "loose as goose" at the short par 4 3rd. Get better DJ! (📷: @channingbenjaminphotography)\nUpdate: If Fred Couples wins the Masters, I will dye my hair silver. Decided against the lighting it on fire thing. #SilverGolfFox. #TheMasters\nHad the whole course to myself today! Now let's just pray they open back up the grounds.\nWho gets to this green on Sunday with the lead? #TheMasters\n@jordanspieth is moving up the leader board in the third round of #themasters.