Style April 2017 Here's how you can dress exactly like the #SB2K17 crew

Board shorts, fun tanks, hats turned backwards, sweet shades and the occasional pair of flip-flops. Those are your attire standards if you ever want to orchestrate an #SB2K17-like golf trip**. The crew at Bakers Bay clearly made style a priority in 2017, sporting unique patterns that screamed, “SPRING BREAK.” As it turns out, the majority of their pieces come from a Florida-based company called Duvin, which specializes in unique prints and pieces that emote a Southern Cali vibe. Scroll down to see where you can buy some of the exact items Rickie, Jordan, Justin and Smylie sported during their week in paradise.

**Since you'll probably never find a golf course that allows us mere mortals to wear tank tops and flip-flops, wearing fun board shorts with your traditional polo and golf shoes would go a long way in injecting some Spring Break-like flavor.