Must Reads
during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament held in Augusta, GA at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 9, 2017.

Masters Sunday, In Pictures

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his fourth shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Match Your Swing To Sergio's

Style

Here's how you can dress exactly like the #SB2K17 crew

By

Board shorts, fun tanks, hats turned backwards, sweet shades and the occasional pair of flip-flops. Those are your attire standards if you ever want to orchestrate an #SB2K17-like golf trip**. The crew at Bakers Bay clearly made style a priority in 2017, sporting unique patterns that screamed, “SPRING BREAK.” As it turns out, the majority of their pieces come from a Florida-based company called Duvin, which specializes in unique prints and pieces that emote a Southern Cali vibe. Scroll down to see where you can buy some of the exact items Rickie, Jordan, Justin and Smylie sported during their week in paradise.

**Since you'll probably never find a golf course that allows us mere mortals to wear tank tops and flip-flops, wearing fun board shorts with your traditional polo and golf shoes would go a long way in injecting some Spring Break-like flavor.

1

Duvin "Colada Tank" ($30)

Duvin’s philosophy revolves around fun, and these cotton Colada tanks epitomize that ethos.
Duvin’s philosophy revolves around fun, and these cotton Colada tanks epitomize that ethos.
2

Duvin "Canopy" shirt ($68) and "Canopy" shorts ($68)

Yes, it’s possible to be too matchy-matchy, but not when you’re trying to be ridiculous. This “Canopy” combo is a riot. The short-sleeve button-down is made out of a lightweight synthetic-fiber fabric, making it super comfortable, and the pool shorts are made of stretchy polyester. This combo will absolutely make you feel like a cabana boy.
Yes, it’s possible to be too matchy-matchy, but not when you’re trying to be ridiculous. This “Canopy” combo is a riot. The short-sleeve button-down is made out of a lightweight synthetic-fiber fabric, making it super comfortable, and the pool shorts are made of stretchy polyester. This combo will absolutely make you feel like a cabana boy.
3

Duvin "Beachside" shorts ($68)

These polyester shorts sit a couple inches above the knee, which is shorter than most. That makes them perfect for evening out those golf tan lines…or for lounging by a pool with a cold beverage.
These polyester shorts sit a couple inches above the knee, which is shorter than most. That makes them perfect for evening out those golf tan lines…or for lounging by a pool with a cold beverage.
4

Duvin "Jungle" shorts ($68)

These shorts prove that you won’t find a collection of more fun prints than you will at Duvin. If you want to get really tropical, you could pair them with the Jungle button-down ($68).
5

Duvin "Yin and Yang" shirt ($62)

Just another fun Duvin pattern. If you want to be ridiculous, pair it with the Yang shorts ($68).
6

Salt "Ridgeway" shades ($490)

You won't ever go wrong with a classic frame and a keyhole bridge.
Ashley Mayo is the brand editor at Golf Digest and oversees style coverage for the magazine. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 3 handicap.
Trending Now
Golf Courses

Top 100 US Golf Courses 2017-2018

Golf Equipment

2017 Hot List : Best New Golf Ball

The Loop

The 18 undisputed, unchallenged, scientifically-factual best golf holes in the world

Golf Instruction

14 Rules Of Golf Etiquette You Are Probably Breaking

Golf News & Tours

The WAGs of the U.S. Open: PGA Tour wives and girlfriends

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved