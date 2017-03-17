Must Reads
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

justin-rose-olympic-gold-medal-london-airport.jpg

Golf Digest Podcast: Winning Olympic gold has Justin Rose thinking big

page-high-school

North Carolina blocks kid from playing on high school golf team because...he passed too many classes?

St. Patrick's Day Style

Here are 10 green golf outfits that work (plus one that doesn't)

By

St. Patrick's Day will likely force you to ask yourself three questions: 1. Where should I drink tonight? 2. How much is too much to drink? 3. How much green can I wear without looking silly? We can't answer the first two questions, but we can provide guidance on the third. Wearing any kind of bright green works only if you balance it out with a neutral color. Subdued greens are more versatile than their more vibrant counterparts, but even duller hues can be tricky. Here are some tricks to pulling off a St. Patty's Day golf look.

1

Rickie did three things right to nail his Puma "green out" look on Saturday at the 2017 Waste Management: He balanced the pops of green with lots of white; all three pops of green are exactly the same hue; and he matched his belt to his polo, making what could've been a choppy look appear quite seamless.

Rickie did three things right to nail his Puma &quot;green out&quot; look on Saturday at the 2017 Waste Management: He balanced the pops of green with lots of white; all three pops of green are exactly the same hue; and he matched his belt to his polo, making what could&#39;ve been a choppy look appear quite seamless.
2

Matteo Manassero smartly paired his bright-green RLX pants with two neutral colors: white and navy.

Matteo Manassero smartly paired his bright-green RLX pants with two neutral colors: white and navy.
3

Again, Justin Thomas' vibrant green RLX polo works only because he balanced it with white.

Again, Justin Thomas&#39; vibrant green RLX polo works only because he balanced it with white.
4

Henrik Stenson's darker green Hugo Boss polo is generally more versatile than a brighter hue.

5

Rory McIlroy's green Nike pants work well because he neutralized the rest of his outfit. And his white belt here works because his polo is white. Otherwise all a white belt does is make someone look shorter.

6

Paul Casey's lighter, more earthy green Nike pants make a quieter statement than a brighter green would, but they're still far more interesting than khaki. And just like McIlroy's, Casey's white belt here works because his polo is white.

7

Billy Horschel, who likes taking fashion risks, took his green-trouser look one step further than either McIlroy or Casey. He paired his pants with a navy belt and FootJoy ICONS that have navy detailing. Yes, yes, yes to this entire look.

8

Martin Kaymer paired his minty-green Hugo Boss polo with navy trousers to build a classic, sophisticated look.

9

Horschel also proves that green is, more often than not, a better accent than it is a centerpiece. His navy RLX polo is striped with green, and pairing it with gray trousers and a gray belt softens the entire look.

10

This green is, without question, the greatest green look in all of golf.

11

Listen, we're huge John Daly fans. And while he pulls off this look, zero other people on this planet would. The bright green polo with the white belt and the multi-colored pants are just too much.

Ashley Mayo is a senior editor at Golf Digest and oversees the magazine’s social media platforms. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 2 handicap.
Trending Now
Golf News & Tours

The WAGs of the U.S. Open: PGA Tour wives and girlfriends

The Loop

North Carolina blocks kid from playing on high school golf team because...he passed too many classes?

The Loop

The Week In Instagrams: 03.13.2017

Golf Equipment

Best Men's Golf Shoes 2017

Golf Equipment

2016 Hot List : Best New Golf Ball

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved