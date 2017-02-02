Golf's 11 undeniable Groundhog Day occurrences\nIn honor of Punxsutawney Phil, here are 11 things that keep happening over and over in the golf world.\nAn outlook that has manifested in numerous WDs, missed cuts, poor play or straight no-shows since 2013. It's a testament to his resonation with the game that, despite mounting evidence to the contrary, people insist Tiger can compete again.\nBe it critical remarks towards players or even his studio partners, Chamblee has no qualms about mixing it up.\nA tradition unlike any other: Couples' name appearing on the first-day leader board at Augusta National, staying in contention until Sunday and quietly falling into the fray. Initially, I presumed this could be one of those instances that doesn't happen as much as we believe. Yet, despite turning 58 this year, Couples has finished inside the top 20 in five of his last six Masters appearances.\nAt this point in his career, I think the only reason Daly plays golf is to get invited to the stage during the pro-am music performances.\nThe six runner-ups get the most attention, but Mickelson also came close at Shinnecock in 1995 (a final-round 74 equated to a T-4), 2001 at Southern Hills (two back going into Sunday before stumbling to seventh place) and 2010 at Pebble Beach (three shots back of Graeme McDowell).\nAt times he's flip-flopped on this question, but the Golden Bear has shared his belief in Woods about, oh, 2,000 times in the last decade.\nLast year I kept a running tally of how many times this was mentioned during early-week coverage, the Par 3 Contest and actual tournament in a notebook. I gave up from frustration at the broadcast world on Thursday morning when the number hit 35.\nBe it Kapalua, Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach, even St. Andrews, there's nothing networks enjoy more than panning out to show someone walking a dog on the sand, a surfer catching a wave or a hang glider in action to let us know, yes, this course really is by the water. It's like they're trying to prove something that doesn't need corroboration.\nFrom trolling the U.S. Ryder Cup team to battles with fans and cameraman, Poulter always seems to find himself in the news for the wrong reasons.\nThe nine-time major winner was -- and remains -- a pioneer in the sport regarding exercise. But just in case you forget, the Black Knight is happy to illustrate his daily routines any media opportunity he gets.\nThis was somewhat put to rest with the United States Task Force and ensuing win at Hazeltine, but this was a popular 20-year narrative during the European's dominance of the event. Don't be surprised when it resurfaces if the Euros win in 2018.