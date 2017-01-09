Golf's 10 Biggest Questions for 2017

Getty Images

Jason Day has been No. 1 since winning the WGC-Dell Match Play in March, but his only highlight from the second half of 2016 was a spectacular closing eagle while finishing second at the PGA, and his propensity for nagging injuries does not bode well for staying at the top. Dustin Johnson, coming off his first major and all the Player of the Year awards, wants to get to No. 1 for the first time, and he should if he continues his new-found determination to keep the pedal to the metal. Rory McIlroy carries the most momentum into 2017, having won the FedEx Cup and demonstrating some much-needed improvement on the greens under the direction of putting coach Phil Kenyon. He’ll be calling on those gains at the Masters, where he’ll look to complete the career Grand Slam. Jordan Spieth might be the most motivated big name, eager to get past the scars of the Masters and return to No. 1, and his T-3 at the SBS Tournament of Champions was a good start. Two dark horses are Henrik Stenson, playing the best golf of his life after 40, and Hideki Matsuyama, who in his past six tournaments has four wins and two seconds after his runner-up showing at Kapalua.