Frame-By-Frame: How To Copy Phil's Wedge

What do you do when you&#39;re the instructor for a guy with one of the best short games of all time? Not much. &quot;When it comes to chipping, Phil&#39;s taught me quite a bit,&quot; says Andrew Getson, who has been working with Mickelson since late 2015. &quot;Let me tell you, it&#39;s been a pleasure to have a front-row seat for what he can do around the greens.&quot; From Mickelson&#39;s signature flop shot&#8212;one he hit over his own head has 6.3 million views on YouTube&#8212;to sand plays that make the ball dance around the cup, Phil&#39;s short game is &quot;magical,&quot; Getson says. And he&#39;s not just gushing. At the Genesis Open in February, Mickelson holed out three short-game shots ... in one round. Two events later at the WGC-Mexico Championship, after a really off-line tee shot put him in double-bogey territory, he hit a towering wedge over the trees onto some turf near the green. Then he chipped in for birdie. &quot;That&#39;s just how good his hands are at controlling the ball. You can&#39;t teach that,&quot; Getson says. &quot;But a lot of what he does is fairly simple to copy. You can learn quite a bit for your own short game.&quot; &#8212;Ron Kaspriske
