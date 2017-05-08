Dustin Johnson's style secret

Must Reads
By

Nearly every week this year, we've identified the best-dressed guy on the PGA Tour. And Dustin Johnson is now the first golfer to get that nod more than once. DJ is a master of simplicity and fit. His monochromatic outfits look sleek primarily because he wears the right size polos and trousers.

That brings me to his style secret: DJ, who's 6-foot-4 and weighs just shy of 200 pounds, wears medium-sized polos. Medium! Most guys with DJ's build would never even consider trying that size, and most (American) golfers wear polos that are too large. Next time you go shopping, try a polo that's a size smaller than you're used to. If the sleeves look a bit shorter and feel a touch tighter, you're well on your way to mastering a DJ-like fit.

Scroll down to check out the pieces DJ wore on Sunday at the Wells Fargo.

New Era Tour 9Fifty cap ($20)

Adidas Golf Climachill tonal-stripe polo ($75)

Adidas Golf webbing belt ($20)

DJ's exact belt isn't available online, but this webbed version offers a more contemporary, younger feel than a leather option.
Adidas Golf Ultimate 365 3-Stripes pant ($80)

Adidas Golf TOUR360 Boost shoe ($200)

Ashley Mayo is the brand editor at Golf Digest and oversees style coverage for the magazine. She currently lives in Manhattan, where she has miraculously managed to maintain a 3 handicap.
