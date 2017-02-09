Celebrity sightings at the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am\nOne of our favorite weeks of the year. Scenes from the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am\nThese two are both golf-obsessed and also happen to be some of the best in their lines of work. We're sure they never lacked conversation fodder on Thursday.\nThis group knows how to have a fun time. And they know how to win, apparently, as Kelly Rohrbach and Bill Murray took home the 3M Celebrity Challenge on Wednesday before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.\nNobody else could pull off the light blue, bright pink gloves with a flannel look other than Bill Murray himself.\nThis star musician is partnering with Justin Rose this week at the AT&T. We're hoping he's inspired to sing like he did last year.\nLegendary surfer Kelly Slater and James Hahn celebrate a birdie at the 12th hole at the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on Thursday.\nJosh Duhamel celebrates a holed putt on the 18th hole on Wednesday.\nComedian Andy Garcia's style game is on point -- and it looks like his bunker game is, too.\nStar of Baywatch and model Kelly Rohrbach played college golf at Georgetown -- and still has game.\nWe'd love to be a fly on the wall to this conversation.\nEntertainer Carson Daly is a multi-talented star. In addition to owning the airwaves, he's got an 11.1 handicap.\nBill Murray taking a quick rest...on the hand of Kunal Nayyar, or "Raj" from Big Bang Theory.\nCelebrities striking a pose: Kenny G, Toby Keith, Larry the Cable Guy, Huey Lewis, Clay Walker, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bill Murray, Gary Mule Deer, Josh Duhamel, Kunal Nayyar, Andy Garcia and Kelly Rohrbach.\nSlater showing off his short game on Thursday at Monterey Peninsula C.C.\nKunal Nayyar lines up the shot on Wednesday.\nDid we mention Kelly Rohrbach has a phenomenal golf swing?\nForever the star of the show.