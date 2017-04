Golf Style April 2017 Bryson DeChambeau will wear a cool throwback look at the RBC Heritage

Bryson DeChambeau enjoys putting his own twist on everything he does, including the way he dresses. On Thursday at the RBC Heritage, the 23-year-old will rock pieces from Puma Golf's "Heritage Collection" to pay homage to golf's classic era. Scroll down to take a closer look at each item.